State Highlights: Complaints About Health-Sharing Ministry Draws Interest From Mo. AG; Cleveland Clinic, CareSource At Odds, Creating A Quandary For Many Ohioans

Media outlets report on news from Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Idaho, California, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Maryland.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Northeast Ohioans Deal With Uncertainty Between Cleveland Clinic And CareSource
In June, CareSource sent the Clinic a termination notice, which would have left thousands on the state's largest Medicaid managed care plan without access to care from the Clinic. During that time, affected Northeast Ohioans have had to make tough choices: stay with the Clinic and switch to a new insurance provider; stay with CareSource and find new doctors; or wait to see if there was a resolution between the two at the final hour and risk losing health coverage if there wasn't. (Christ, 8/27)

Idaho Statesman: Woman Eats Out Of Dumpster So She Can Afford Long-Term Care For Husband
The [Betsy and David] Winklers represent the intersection of two Gem State demographic trends. Idaho’s population is graying faster than the nation as a whole. And more than a third of the state’s households have difficulty making ends meet each month, left behind by a booming  economy with its help-wanted signs and soaring construction cranes. (La Ganga, 8/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: New California Law Aims To Stop Spread Of Bedbugs
A new state law designed to battle bedbugs requires California landlords to provide tenants with written information about these blood-sucking, tenacious pests and how to report suspected infestations to the landlord. The disclosure requirement took effect for new tenants July 1 and will apply to existing tenants Jan. 1. (Pender, 8/26)

Minnesota Public Radio: At Last, The Measles Outbreak Is Over
With no measles cases in 42 days, state officials on Friday declared the outbreak over after the highly contagious virus sickened 79 Minnesotans this year. The vast majority of cases were in unvaccinated Somali-American children living in Hennepin County. (Zdecklik, 8/25)

California Healthline: New Commission Plans To Address State Health Care Worker Shortage
California faces a shortfall of primary care doctors and other health care providers, and the gap is expected to widen over time. A new commission unveiled this week will spend the next year investigating the problem and drafting potential solutions. The 24-member California Future Health Workforce Commission will focus on primary care, aging and mental health. Its members include politicians, doctors, educators, labor leaders and others. (8/28)

