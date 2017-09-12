State Highlights: Conn. Hospitals Wary Of Governor’s Tax Plan; Needs Of Appalachia Overlooked In Health Care Debate

Media outlets report on news from Connecticut, Virginia, Louisiana, California, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida.

The CT Mirror: CT’s Hospitals See Huge Risk In Malloy’s Fix For Budget Impasse

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s bid to end the state’s budget impasse hinges on convincing legislators to take a leap of faith about the state’s hospital tax. Specifically, the governor is asking for a 55 percent tax increase on hospitals and saying that his new plan to pump the proceeds of that tax hike — and more — back into the industry won’t evaporate as his original one did six years ago. (Phaneuf, 9/12)

The Associated Press: Appalachian Poor, Left Out Of Health Debate, Seek Free Care

They arrived at a fairground in a deep corner of Appalachia before daybreak, hundreds of people with throbbing teeth, failing eyes, wheezing lungs. They took a number, sat in the bleachers and waited in the summer heat for their name to be called so they could receive the medical help they can't get anywhere else. (Lovan, 9/12)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: At Least 12 Patients Contract Rare Infection After Children's Hospital Heart Surgeries: Report

At least 12 patients have contracted a rare infection after heart surgeries at Children's Hospital in New Orleans, according to The New Orleans Advocate. The hospital pointed to a piece of operating room equipment as the source of the infection, which was caused by bacteria known as Mycobacterium Abscessus. ...The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that Mycobacterium Abscessus is commonly found in water, soil and dust, and can cause "a variety of infections." Typically, "health-care associated infections" associated with it "are usually of the skin and soft tissues under the skin." (Brasted, 9/11)

Los Angeles Times: Mexican Papaya Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak

A Southern California company has recalled papaya imported from Mexico after health authorities linked its fruit shipments to a salmonella infection that has killed one person and sickened 13 others in three states. Bravo Produce Inc. of San Ysidro, issued a recall notice Sunday, after federal investigators last week traced an infected sample of Maradol papayas to shipments the company imported from a Tijuana packer. (Mohan, 9/11)

Sacramento Bee: Sex Offender Lifetime Registration Scaled Back In CA Bill

California’s sex offender registry is broken, according to law enforcement officials. ... The registry has become so large, police and prosecutors say, that it often produces too many potential suspects to be useful in solving sex crime cases. (Koseff, 9/11)

The Washington Post: Pet-Store Puppies Linked To Bacterial Outbreak Among People In 7 States, CDC Says

Federal health officials said Monday that they are investigating a multistate outbreak of Campylobacter infections traced to puppies sold at Petland, a nationwide chain of about 80 pet stores. The bacteria, a common cause of diarrheal illness that can spread through contact with dog feces, has sickened at least 39 people in Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida. Nine people have been hospitalized since last September, but no deaths have been reported, according to officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Brulliard and Sun, 9/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Software Strives To Shrink Emergency Room Waits

Qventus’ software helps health care institutions manage staffing in hospitals and pharmacies. It processes data, including the number of patients and doctors in the hospital, the length of wait times, and where slowdowns are occurring, so that, for example, more nurses can be sent to the area of the hospital where they are most needed, or managers can get the latest information on what rooms need to be cleaned. (Salian and Thadani, 9/11)

San Jose Mercury News: UC Aligns Cancer Centers To Battle Deadly Diseases

For the 176,000 Californians diagnosed with cancer this year, Monday’s announcement that the University of California’s five academic cancer centers are forming an alliance to stem the disease’s rising toll here couldn’t come soon enough. Experts say cancer is on its way to overtake heart disease as the Golden State’s leading cause of death. (Seipel, 9/11)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Cuyahoga County Increases Funding For Bed Bug Extermination

Cuyahoga County will spend $200,000 next year to have a company exterminate bed bugs in homes of seniors and disabled adults.The problem has increased so dramatically that homes are on a waiting list for treatment. (Farkas, 9/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription