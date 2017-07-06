State Highlights: Court Rules Wis.’s Cap On Medical Malpractice Awards Unconstitutional; Ore. Bill Requiring Insurers To Cover Abortions Approved

Media outlets report on news from Wisconsin, Oregon, West Virginia, Illinois, Connecticut, Louisiana, Texas, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Maryland.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Cap On Medical Malpractice Awards Unconstitutional, Court Rules

Ruling that Wisconsin's $750,000 cap on medical malpractice claims is unconstitutional, an appellate court said Wednesday that a Milwaukee woman who lost all four limbs should collect the $16.5 million for pain and suffering awarded to her and her husband. (Spivak, 7/5)

The Associated Press: Oregon Approves Measure Requiring Insurers To Cover Abortion

Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity under a measure approved Wednesday by lawmakers. (7/5)

The Associated Press: West Virginia Health Centers To Get $19M In Federal Grants

West Virginia community health centers are getting $19 million in federal grants from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. The grants are to fund primary care services. (7/5)

Chicago Tribune: Christian Crisis Pregnancy Centers Sue Illinois Over New Abortion Notice Law

Christian crisis pregnancy centers in the south and far western suburbs are challenging a change in the state's right-of-conscience law that since January requires physicians and nurses to notify pregnant patients of all their available options, including abortion. The lawsuit, filed against state officials including Gov. Bruce Rauner, claims their constitutional free-speech rights are violated by the changes to the law because they have to offer advice they find morally wrong. The clinics also allege the new law violates federal laws banning discrimination against doctors and other health care workers who do not provide or refer patients for abortions. (Schmadeke, 7/5)

The CT Mirror: Federal Monitor: Too Many Foster Children’s Needs Still Unmet

Too many Connecticut children in foster care are not receiving the mental health services, child care and housing supports they need, partly because the programs are not available and wait lists persist, the federal court monitor overseeing the state’s child welfare agency reported Wednesday. The monitor’s latest bi-annual review of the care provided by the Department of Children and Families showed that in 44 of 106 cases sampled between October and March, children did not have all their needs met. (Rabe Thomas, 7/5)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Preventing Suicides Is Goal Of New St. Tammany Crisis Intervention Team

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has formed a crisis intervention team to address the growing number of attempted suicides and other behavioral health issues encountered by law enforcement agencies on the North Shore. The new team is made up of four patrol deputies trained to use de-escalation techniques when dealing with those in crisis situations. (Chatelain, 7/5)

Austin American-Statesman: Retired Teacher Health Care Cuts In Texas: Social Media Reactions

This legislative session, Texas lawmakers injected $484 million into the system over the next two years, but cut some benefits for retired teachers. Starting in January, each age group covered by the retired health care plan will only have the option of receiving one health care plan, down from the usual three. (Harris, 7/5)

The Star Tribune: Push Grows For 'Right To Try' Laws That Loosen Access To Treatments

Dying patients want quicker access to experimental drugs that could extend their lives, and 37 states, including Minnesota, have enacted laws since 2014 granting that wish. Supporters say a federal law would strengthen protections, and Congress is now considering the issue. (Keen, 7/5)

NH Union Leader: Dartmouth College Student Diagnosed With Mumps

State health officials confirmed Wednesday that a student at Dartmouth College has been diagnosed with the mumps. “The student is receiving medical care and is in isolation on campus,” said Dartmouth officials in a statement. “College health providers are working with state health officials on the case. State health workers have interviewed the student to learn about the student’s contacts and Dartmouth staff will work with the state to manage and test students with symptoms of the disease.” (Feely, 7/5)

Pioneer Press: Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program To Include PTSD Sufferers

Minnesotans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorders will be eligible to try medical cannabis starting Aug. 1. To receive the drug through the program, patients need to visit a health care professional who must then certify to the Minnesota Department of Health that the patients suffer from the condition. Once certified, patients can then register on the state health department’s website. Registration for PTSD started July 1. (Stassen-Berger, 7/5)

Tampa Bay Times: Some Services Shift To New Provider At Hernando Health Department

Earlier in the spring, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that Premier Community HealthCare, based in Dade City, would receive $1.2 million to expand its services into Hernando County for about 8,400 patients. Premier has been providing medical care to Medicaid and Medicare recipients and the uninsured and underserved communities in Pasco County since 1979. (Behrendt, 7/6)

Orlando Sentinel: Orlando Health Working On Book, Studies After Pulse

Orlando Health is publishing a book by early next year that will serve as a how-to guide for handling mass casualties in response to many requests for guidance from other hospitals after the Pulse shooting last year. The book, which the health system is planning to give away to other hospitals, is being written by leaders of each department — from surgeons to nurses to environmental services. (Miller, 7/5)

Austin American-Statesman: Catch A Ride: Pilot Program To Help Patients Get To Doctors’ Offices

A pilot program poised to launch in August could provide patients who receive full-coverage medical assistance through Central Health’s Medical Access Program with an easier way to get treatment through the use of ridehailing. Community Care Collaborative, a Seton Healthcare Family-Central Health nonprofit that provides health care, RideAustin and the Dell Medical School recently announced they are teaming up to help about 50 low-income and uninsured Travis County patients use the ridehailing app to get to medical appointments and pharmacies. (Goldenstein, 7/5)

The Star Tribune: Minneapolis Leaders Look To Restrict Menthol Cigarette Sales

Minneapolis leaders are looking to limit the sale of menthol cigarettes to adult-only tobacco shops in an effort to crack down on a product that anti-smoking advocates say makes it easier for teenagers to start smoking. The city already limits the sale of other flavored tobacco products to adult-only tobacco shops. (Nelson, 7/5)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Approves First Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Regulators approved Maryland's first medical marijuana dispensary on Wednesday, authorizing a Frederick company to open its doors immediately even though the drug will not be available for months. (Cox, 7/5)

