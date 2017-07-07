KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

State Highlights: Inmates Allege Va. Failed To Provide Hep C Treatment; Pushback Expected Over Ore. Abortion Coverage Law

Media outlets report on news from Virginia, Oregon, Missouri, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, California, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and New Hampshire.

The Associated Press: Inslee Signs Bill Creating New Agency For Children, Families
Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that creates a new agency to deliver services to vulnerable children and families. The Department of Children, Youth and Families — created under the bill signed Thursday by Inslee — will oversee several services now offered through the state Department of Social and Health Services and the Department of Early Learning, starting in July 2018. Starting in July 2019, programs offered by the Juvenile Rehabilitation office and the Office of Juvenile Justice in DSHS will also move to the new department. (7/6)

Sacramento Bee: Frances Gracechild, Advocate For Disabled And Elderly People, Will Be Honored At A Memorial Service In Sacramento
For the past 36 years, Gracechild led Resources for Independent Living in Sacramento, which assists people with disabilities in obtaining housing, technology, personal care and other help to live comfortable and productive lives. Outside of the office, she led protests, spoke at public meetings and pushed for legislation to benefit folks with little political clout. (Hubert, 7/6)

North Carolina Health News: Dental Students Get A Lesson In Empathy
Since 1970, third-year dental students at UNC Chapel Hill have spent eight weeks in the summer going out into communities around the state and treating patients, many from low-income families, as part of the Dentistry in Service to Communities program. Forty-five years into this practice, the School of Dentistry’s Lewis Lampiris realized something was wrong. (Asmelash, 7/6)

Austin American-Statesman: Austin Crime Lab: Rape Kit Evidence Not Compromised, Expert Says
Officials from the Austin Police Department, Capital Area Private Defender Service, Travis County District Attorney’s Office and Bruce Budowle, a University of North Texas Health Science Center professor and consultant, toured the facility on Monday. They shared their findings, including pictures of the moldy boxes, with the Travis County Commissioners Court during a special meeting Thursday. (Goldenstein, 7/6)

Georgia Health News: New Grants Help Local Organizations In Work With Rural Patients
Healthcare Georgia Foundation has announced grants totaling $770,000 to 11 partnerships in a program aimed at eliminating health disparities and achieving health equity in rural Georgia. The funding represents the first phase of the foundation’s Two Georgias Initiative, designed also to expand access to quality health care in rural Georgia. (Miller, 7/6)

NH Union Leader: Floating Wheelchairs Boost Beach Accessibility For Disabled
Five state beaches will be equipped with floating wheelchairs, thanks to a partnership between a group of physical therapy students at Franklin Pierce University and SMILE Mass. Third-year student Adrienne Olney said she met Lotte Diomede, who co-founded Small Miracles in Life Exist, during the Abilities Expo in Boston in September of last year. Olney is a doctoral student and on the board of the physical therapy association for Franklin Pierce students. (Haas, 7/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.