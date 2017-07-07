State Highlights: Inmates Allege Va. Failed To Provide Hep C Treatment; Pushback Expected Over Ore. Abortion Coverage Law

Media outlets report on news from Virginia, Oregon, Missouri, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, California, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and New Hampshire.

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia Department Of Corrections Faces Lawsuit For Allegedly Failing To Treat Inmates Who Have Hepatitis C

An inmate backed by pro-bono lawyers and a civil rights group is suing the Virginia Department of Corrections for allegedly failing to treat prisoners who have hepatitis C... The lawsuit specifically names Harold Clarke and Mark Amonette, the director and chief medical director, respectively, of the Department of Corrections. (O'Connor, 7/6)

The Associated Press: Lawsuits Expected Over Oregon's Abortion Funding Bill

A sweeping new bill passed by Oregon lawmakers will force taxpayers to assume some of the costs of abortions, even though many oppose the procedure, anti-abortion campaigners said Thursday as a legal expert predicted the measure will draw lawsuits. (7/6)

The Associated Press: Missouri Gov. Greitens Expands Call For Abortion Legislation

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has broadened his call for new abortion restrictions in the state and wants to ensure they would survive any potential court challenge, his spokesman said Thursday. (7/6)

The Associated Press: Inslee Signs Bill Creating New Agency For Children, Families

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that creates a new agency to deliver services to vulnerable children and families. The Department of Children, Youth and Families — created under the bill signed Thursday by Inslee — will oversee several services now offered through the state Department of Social and Health Services and the Department of Early Learning, starting in July 2018. Starting in July 2019, programs offered by the Juvenile Rehabilitation office and the Office of Juvenile Justice in DSHS will also move to the new department. (7/6)

Minnesota Public Radio: For Parents, Uncertainty And Fear After Blue Cross-Children's Talks Fail

Parents of Children's Minnesota patients are trying to figure out how they are affected by the end of a contract between the medical system and the state's biggest health insurer. Children's terminated the contract Wednesday with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota. (Cox, 7/6)

Chicago Sun Times: Exclusive: County Board President Lists 925 For Layoffs If No Soda Tax

Tit for tat? Or a case of unintended consequences? Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s office just got a letter from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle listing 925 positions designated for layoffs — if a judge doesn’t allow a countywide sweet beverage tax to take effect by August. (Sneed, 7/6)

Sacramento Bee: Frances Gracechild, Advocate For Disabled And Elderly People, Will Be Honored At A Memorial Service In Sacramento

For the past 36 years, Gracechild led Resources for Independent Living in Sacramento, which assists people with disabilities in obtaining housing, technology, personal care and other help to live comfortable and productive lives. Outside of the office, she led protests, spoke at public meetings and pushed for legislation to benefit folks with little political clout. (Hubert, 7/6)

North Carolina Health News: Dental Students Get A Lesson In Empathy

Since 1970, third-year dental students at UNC Chapel Hill have spent eight weeks in the summer going out into communities around the state and treating patients, many from low-income families, as part of the Dentistry in Service to Communities program. Forty-five years into this practice, the School of Dentistry’s Lewis Lampiris realized something was wrong. (Asmelash, 7/6)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: 5 Doctors Got Kickbacks To Refer Hospice Patients, Lawsuit Alleged

In the latest case, Compassionate Care Hospice Group agreed to pay $2.4 million to resolve allegations that its subsidiary, Compassionate Care of Atlanta, paid kickbacks to five physicians to get them to refer patients and certify them as eligible for hospice services. The company then billed Medicare and Medicaid for those patients, the lawsuit alleged. (Norder, 7/6)

The Associated Press: Another California Doctor Suspected Of Child Sex Abuse

Another California doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing children, some of whom were his patients, authorities said Thursday. Dr. Benjamin Shettell was booked on suspicion of sexually abusing eight minors ranging from 6 to 17, Redding police said in a statement. (7/6)

Austin American-Statesman: Austin Crime Lab: Rape Kit Evidence Not Compromised, Expert Says

Officials from the Austin Police Department, Capital Area Private Defender Service, Travis County District Attorney’s Office and Bruce Budowle, a University of North Texas Health Science Center professor and consultant, toured the facility on Monday. They shared their findings, including pictures of the moldy boxes, with the Travis County Commissioners Court during a special meeting Thursday. (Goldenstein, 7/6)

Georgia Health News: New Grants Help Local Organizations In Work With Rural Patients

Healthcare Georgia Foundation has announced grants totaling $770,000 to 11 partnerships in a program aimed at eliminating health disparities and achieving health equity in rural Georgia. The funding represents the first phase of the foundation’s Two Georgias Initiative, designed also to expand access to quality health care in rural Georgia. (Miller, 7/6)

NH Union Leader: Floating Wheelchairs Boost Beach Accessibility For Disabled

Five state beaches will be equipped with floating wheelchairs, thanks to a partnership between a group of physical therapy students at Franklin Pierce University and SMILE Mass. Third-year student Adrienne Olney said she met Lotte Diomede, who co-founded Small Miracles in Life Exist, during the Abilities Expo in Boston in September of last year. Olney is a doctoral student and on the board of the physical therapy association for Franklin Pierce students. (Haas, 7/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription