State Highlights: Mass. Successful In Reining In Health Costs; Ohio Lawmakers Tap Brakes Over Flu Vaccine Bill

Media outlets report on news from Massachusetts, Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey and Tennessee.

Boston Globe: State Makes Headway In Limiting Health Care Spending, Report Shows

Massachusetts made progress in controlling health spending last year, according to a state report issued amid a swirling debate over how best to rein in costs. Total spending on health care grew an estimated 2.8 percent in 2016, more quickly than inflation and wages but well below the state’s goal, set in law, of holding spending increases below 3.6 percent a year. (Dayal McCluskey, 9/13)

WBUR: Massachusetts Slips Under Health Care Spending Bar In 2016

It's time to announce what happened in the annual health care spending limbo contest in Massachusetts. ... Health care spending grew 2.8 percent last year, to a total of $59 billion. (Bebinger, 9/13)

Columbus Dispatch: Flu Vaccine Bill Needs More Work, Ohio House Speaker Says

The House speaker is tapping the brakes on a bill that would largely prohibit hospitals and other employers from requiring workers to get a flu vaccine. The bill passed out of committee Tuesday, despite opposition from every major state health-care association and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. (Siegel, 9/14)

Georgia Health News: State’s Uninsured Rate Dropped Last Year, But Trend May Not Continue

Georgia’s uninsured rate fell to 12.9 percent in 2016 from 13.9 percent the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But the number and percentage of Georgians without health coverage remains among the highest in the nation. (Miller, 9/13)

The Associated Press: 5 In Health Care Fraud Case Face Charges In Witness’ Death

A Louisiana man convicted in a multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme in 2013 now faces federal charges — along with four other men — in the 2012 slaying of a witness in the case, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Louis Age Jr., 68, his son Louis Age III, 47, and three others face multiple charges that include conspiracy to obstruct justice by murder and conspiracy to commit murder for hire. They were charged by a grand jury last month in an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday. (McGill, 9/13)

The Associated Press: A New Jersey Medicaid Fraud Amnesty Program Is Criticized

About three dozen people accused New Jersey officials of going soft on crime after a program was introduced to allow residents who received unwarranted Medicaid benefits to withdraw without prosecution. Authorities had planned a seminar Tuesday night in Toms River for Ocean County residents who would benefit from the program. (9/13)

Nashville Tennessean: VUMC, Bayer Partner On Kidney Disease Research Initiative

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is partnering with Bayer, the life science and pharmaceutical giant, on a five-year project to find two potential treatments for kidney disease, which has few treatment options. Kidney diseases impact more than 30 million Americans, and is more prevalent due to a variety of factors including obesity, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes, said Dr. Ray Harris, director of the Vanderbilt Center for Kidney Disease. Some populations, such as those from Southeast Asia, China and Pacific Islands, are at higher risk. (Fletcher, 9/13)

Georgia Health News: There’s Lead In That?!

[Tamara] Rubin has made it her mission to point out how widespread a poison lead can be and how easily it can be found. Two of her four boys were lead-poisoned when a contractor used an unsafe way to remove lead paint on the outside of their house. (Goodman and Miller, 9/13)

Cincinnati Enquirer: P&G Cuts Health Care Jobs

Procter & Gamble is cutting jobs in its health care division based in Greater Cincinnati. The consumer products giant is "adjusting" jobs in its North American health care business based at the Mason Business Center. (Coolidge, 9/13)

Nashville Tennessean: Neighborhood Health's Bufwack To Be Succeeded By Brian Haile

Brian Haile, a former TennCare official, will be the CEO of Neighborhood Health starting Oct. 1. He succeeds longtime leader Mary Bufwack, who is retiring. Neighborhood Health treats about 30,000, 17,000 of whom have no insurance, and is a leading source of primary care for Nashville's homeless residents. The private, non-profit clinic system has expanded into counties surrounding Davidson County in the last few years as the population has shifted and grown. (Fletcher, 9/13)

