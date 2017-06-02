State Highlights: Minn. Measles Outbreak Shows No Signs Of Slowing; Kansas Votes To Keep Concealed Guns Out Of Hospitals

Media outlets report on news out of Minnesota, New York, Kansas, Missouri, Florida, Ohio and New Hampshire.

The Washington Post: Measles Outbreak In Minnesota Surpasses Last Year’s Total For The Entire Country

Minnesota’s measles outbreak has exceeded the total number of cases reported in the entire United States last year, with no sign of slowing. Health officials worry that the holy month of Ramadan, which began Friday night and brings Muslims together in prayer and festivities, will accelerate the spread of the highly infectious and potentially deadly disease, which is plaguing the close-knit Somali American community. (Sun, 6/1)

The Associated Press: Kansas Lawmakers Pass Concealed Gun Bill In Defeat For NRA

Kansas legislators approved a bill Thursday to keep concealed guns out of public hospitals and mental health centers, and handed the National Rifle Association and its state allies their first big political defeat in years. The House vote Thursday evening was 91-33, coming hours after the Senate approved the measure, 24-16. It goes next to conservative Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, a strong gun-rights supporter. (6/1)

KCUR: Kansas Legislators OK Gun Law Exemption For Public Hospitals, But Will Brownback Veto?

The Kansas Senate and House voted Thursday to allow public health care facilities to continue banning concealed weapons. The 24-16 Senate vote and 91-33 House vote send the bill to Gov. Sam Brownback for consideration. A state law taking effect July 1 will allow people to carry concealed guns into any public building that is not secured by armed guards and metal detectors...The bill also would exempt public hospitals and the University of Kansas Health System. (Koranda, 6/2)

The Associated Press: As NYPD Trained On Mental Illness, A Call Ended In Shooting

A year before a police sergeant shot and killed a bat-wielding woman with schizophrenia, the New York Police Department began giving officers specialized training on how to handle the mentally ill. But the sergeant, who was charged this week with murder, hadn't received it. The October shooting of Deborah Danner became a searing illustration of the argument for the training, which so far has reached about 5,800 of the department's 35,000 officers. The NYPD says it's trying to extend it as widely and quickly as possible. (6/2)

The Associated Press: Missouri Health Chief Pledges Crackdown On Abortion Law

Missouri's only licensed abortion provider said Thursday it was unaware until recently that it had to report any complications from the procedures under a 38-year-old state law that Missouri's new health chief is pledging to enforce more rigorously. (6/1)

News Service of Florida: Verdict Overturned In ‘Concierge’ Medicine Case

A South Florida appeals court Wednesday overturned a verdict against a “concierge” medicine firm in a case involving alleged malpractice that forced the amputation of a woman's leg. The defendant in the case, MDVIP, Inc., operates a program in which patients pay an annual fee and receive benefits such as greater access to physicians. (6/1)

The Cincinnati Inquirer: Amid Rising Suicide Rates, Cincinnati schools Worried About Cuts To Mental Health Services

As Cincinnati Public Schools look for ways to improve mental health resources for students, administrators are worried about potential cuts to psychological counseling services, which are part of school-based Medicaid programs. (Korte, 6/1)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Marijuana Decriminalization Set To Become Law In N.H.

A bill decriminalizing three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana in New Hampshire is headed to Governor Chris Sununu, who says he’ll sign it. (Sutherland, 6/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription