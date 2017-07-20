State Highlights: Union In New York May Have Discovered Solution To High Health Costs; ‘Buffer Zone’ Requested Around Kentucky Abortion Clinic

Media outlets offer coverage out of New York, Kentucky, California, Texas, Ohio, Wisconsin and Florida.

The New York Times: A New Brooklyn Clinic For Hotel Workers Who Enjoy No-Cost Care

Tania Corchado was already quite happy with the health care promised her family for the next nine years, a plan that would be the envy of many Americans. But once she got a peek at where it would be delivered — with no paperwork or, even better, a promise of never having to wait for a doctor — she was itching to make some appointments. (McGeehan, 7/19)

The Associated Press: Court Filing Seeks 'Buffer Zone' Outside Abortion Clinic

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to block abortion foes from impeding access to Kentucky's only abortion clinic in a pre-emptive move ahead of vigils against the facility. (7/19)

Los Angeles Times: Alleged Conduct By Former USC Dean 'Horrible And Despicable,' Med School Head Tells Angry Students

Addressing scores of bewildered and at times angry students, the dean of USC’s medical school said Wednesday that the university had launched multiple internal investigations into the conduct of his predecessor after The Times reported that he associated with criminals and drug abusers who told of using methamphetamine and other drugs with him. (Parvini, Pringle, Hamilton and Elmahrek, 7/19)

Houston Chronicle: Memorial Hermann Executive Leaving To Head Ascension Texas

Craig Cordola, a longtime Memorial Hermann Health System executive, is leaving to head operations at Ascension Texas, a network of hospitals in Austin and Waco, officials with both institutions said Wednesday. Cordola has been with Memorial Hermann for 14 years, most recently as senior vice president of the health system and president of its West Region, which includes its hospitals in Memorial City, Katy and Cypress. (Deam, 7/19)

Houston Chronicle: Hospitals Shift Networks As Health Care Growth Expands

Three northwest Houston hospitals will soon be under new management, as population growth continues to expand health care in the region. Tomball Regional Medical Center has been purchased by HCA Holdings Inc., said Sylvia Saumell-Baston, marketing manager at Tomball Regional Medical Center. HCA is a Nashville-based provider of health care services, which operates 171 hospitals and 119 surgery centers in the United States and the United Kingdom. (Santana, 7/19)

Columbus Dispatch: Does Booming Columbus Have Enough OB-GYN Doctors?

With some cities across the country bracing for potential OB-GYN shortages, a new study assessing OB-GYN staffing in major metro areas shows that Columbus is well-equipped. The study was released Thursday by Doximity, a professional social network for physicians and advanced-practice clinicians designed to enhance collaboration among health-care professionals. (Smola, 7/20)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: State Extends Waukesha Deadline To Fully Comply With Radium Standards For Drinking Water

The Wisconsin Justice Department has agreed to extend a court-ordered deadline for Waukesha to fully comply with federal and state safe drinking water standards for radium until the city switches to a Lake Michigan water supply in 2023... The Waukesha Water Utility is allowed under a Waukesha County Circuit Court order to blend water from deep and shallow wells to meet the standards. (Behm, 7/19)

Tampa Bay Times: Medical Marijuana Chain Opens First Dispensary In St. Petersburg

A medical marijuana chain opened the doors to its first dispensary in the city on Wednesday morning... St. Petersburg will mark Trulieve's third location in the Tampa Bay area — following openings in Clearwater and Tampa — and its ninth in the state, with dispensaries in Edgewater, Jacksonville, Miami, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Lady Lake. (Putterman, 7/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription