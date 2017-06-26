State Perspectives: Counting The Reasons To Oppose Republican Plans For Medicaid

Editorial pages across the country detail how their states and jurisdictions would be hit by the proposed cuts to this program.

Billings (Mont.) Gazette: What Medicaid Cap Would Mean For Montana

One in seven people using Medicaid has a disability — many of them are children — and the health services they depend on are now in jeopardy. That’s because proposed changes to Medicaid in the Senate this month will lead to extensive service cuts if they become law. (Michelle Belknap, 6/25)

Arizona Republic: 7.1 Billion (More) Reasons To Oppose Senate Healthcare Plan

Here are another 7.1 billion reasons why Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake should vote no on the Senate’s health-care plan. Besides the fact that it would devastate the poor, the disabled and the elderly and dramatically drive up insurance costs for people over 60, that is. (Laurie Roberts, 6/23)

Arizona Republic: Will Ducey Support Trumpcare And Abandon 400,000 Arizonans?

Gov. Doug Ducey has consistently expressed support for repealing the Affordable Care Act, a decision that could cost 400,000 Arizonans their health care... Cutting the funding would be cutting the lifeline to nearly half a million Arizonans. (EJ Montini, 6/23)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio's Next Generation Of Doctors And Health Professionals Call On Sen. Portman To Oppose Senate Health Care Bill

As students from every single medical school across Ohio, we are the ones who will have to tell our patients "no" if the Senate health care bill passes. We are the ones who will have to look mothers in the eye and tell them that there is no more Medicaid coverage for their children's asthma. (Gloria Tavera and Nikhil Krishnan, 6/23)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Gov. Kasich Should Veto Ohio Medicaid Cutoff If It Makes It To His Desk

With national attention riveted on congressional attempts to gut Medicaid, some pernicious amendments to Ohio's must-pass 2017-19 budget bill may be flying under the radar. They shouldn't. Gov. John Kasich should wield his line-item veto if any of them makes it past the Ohio House-Senate conference committee and into the final budget that the GOP-run legislature must send to the Republican governor's office by June 30. (6/24)

