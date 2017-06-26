KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

State Perspectives: Counting The Reasons To Oppose Republican Plans For Medicaid

Editorial pages across the country detail how their states and jurisdictions would be hit by the proposed cuts to this program.

Billings (Mont.) Gazette: What Medicaid Cap Would Mean For Montana
One in seven people using Medicaid has a disability — many of them are children — and the health services they depend on are now in jeopardy. That’s because proposed changes to Medicaid in the Senate this month will lead to extensive service cuts if they become law. (Michelle Belknap, 6/25)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Gov. Kasich Should Veto Ohio Medicaid Cutoff If It Makes It To His Desk
With national attention riveted on congressional attempts to gut Medicaid, some pernicious amendments to Ohio's must-pass 2017-19 budget bill may be flying under the radar. They shouldn't. Gov. John Kasich should wield his line-item veto if any of them makes it past the Ohio House-Senate conference committee and into the final budget that the GOP-run legislature must send to the Republican governor's office by June 30. (6/24)

