State Perspectives: Outlooks Are Not Rosy Regarding The On-The-Ground Impact Of The Current GOP Repeal Plan

Newspapers offer their members of Congress a bleak picture of what would happen in their states if the Graham-Cassidy proposal were to become law.

The Kansas City Star: No, Sen. Pat Roberts, This Awful Health Care Bill Isn’t The Only Obamacare Alternative

The Category 5 Hurricane known as Graham-Cassidy is a man-made disaster that may yet be avoided. But if you’re asking why even the craziest storm chaser wouldn’t steer clear of the direct hit that this latest health care bill would amount to, well, talk to our own Sen. Jerry Moran, who remains undecided. Or better yet, listen to his fellow Kansas Republican, Sen. Pat Roberts, whose explanation of this final attempt to blow up the Affordable Care Act is daft but highly instructional. (9/20)

The Des Moines Register: Senate's Latest Health Bill Offers No Lifeline For Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds jumped aboard the latest Republican effort to repeal most of Obamacare as if it were the last lifeboat off the Titanic. “You know, this can work and I believe right now, this is the only vehicle we have to address Obamacare, that’s failing,” she said Tuesday. She was talking about legislation co-sponsored by Republican U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. The bill would put states in charge of designing their own health-care systems, with federal money from existing Obamacare taxes. Expansion of the federal program for low-income Americans, Medicaid, would end in 2020 and states would get block grants instead. (Kathie Obradovich, 9/20)

Lexington Herald Leader: Latest GOP Bill Greatest Threat To Ky. Health Care Coverage

The latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act is known as Cassidy-Graham, and it very well may be the greatest threat to Kentucky’s health care. The state’s success in getting people coverage, and even health-care gains achieved decades ago, are at risk of being undone with this legislation. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, is perhaps the final attempt at tearing up the ACA and doing permanent damage to Medicaid. It’s being rushed through before policymakers and the public can understand its implications. That’s because after Sept. 30, the Senate can no longer pass a partisan repeal bill with only 51 votes, due to chamber rules. (9/19)

Kansas City Star: Cassidy-Graham Health Care Bill Would Hurt Kansans

Now, in a last ditch effort to repeal the ACA by September 30, the end of the federal fiscal year, Congress is back with another destructive bill. Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have introduced legislation that, like its failed predecessors, will result in coverage losses, higher costs, and elimination of consumer protections. (Sandy Praeger, 9/20)

Arizona Republic: Graham Cassidy Bill Will Cost Arizona $11 Billion, And Guv Says Fine

Here are 11 billion reasons why Gov. Doug Ducey should reconsider his premature support for Graham-Cassidy. And 11 billion more why Sen. John McCain should stick to his earlier call for public hearings and reasoned debate rather than a railroad job that would shake the nation's health-care system to its foundation. (Laurie Roberts, 9/20)

