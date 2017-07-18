Staving Off Dementia May Start With A Good Night’s Sleep

New research finds that the brain's ability to have time to clear away toxins that build up during the day. Meanwhile, another study looks at the early warning signs of Alzheimer's.

The Washington Post: Interrupted Sleep May Lead To Alzheimer’s, New Studies Show

Getting a solid night’s sleep is crucial not only for feeling good the next day – there is increasing evidence that it may also protect against dementia, according to new research presented Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in London. (Bahrampour, 7/18)

Los Angeles Times: Worried About Dementia? Hearing And Language Problems Could Be Forerunners Of Cognitive Decline

Scientists have traced the roots of dementia back to midlife, a time when hearing loss and changes in speech patterns may signal the onset of cognitive decline. In research presented Monday at the Alzheimer’s Assn.’s annual international conference in London, investigators also reported that for people in their 80s, those who were admitted to a hospital for an urgent or emergency medical problem subsequently suffered more dramatic decline in mental functioning than their peers who checked into a hospital for an elective procedure or avoided the hospital altogether. (Healy, 7/17)

Orlando Sentinel: Assisted Living Tries Virtual Reality To Help Seniors With Dementia

Encore at Avalon Park is the third senior residence in the country to test the virtual-reality system created by MyndVR, a Dallas start-up whose partners are Samsung and the University of Texas at Dallas. All 89 residents will have a chance to try the 360-degree experience, but only 16 will participate in the four-week field trial — eight with dementia and eight without. (Jacobson, 7/18)

