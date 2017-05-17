Taking Abortion Pills At Home Just As Safe As In A Clinic, Study Finds

Researchers studied the outcomes of people who turned to Women on Web -- a website that provides counseling and abortion pills online -- for help.

The Associated Press: Study: Taking Abortion Pill At Home As Safe As In A Clinic

Medical abortions done at home with online help and pills sent in the mail appear to be just as safe as those done at a clinic, according to a new study. The research tracked the outcomes of 1,000 women in Ireland and Northern Ireland, who used a website run by a group called Women on Web to get abortion pills. The Netherlands-based nonprofit provides advice and pills to women seeking an early abortion in more than 140 countries where access to abortion is restricted. Ireland and Northern Ireland have some of the world's strictest laws, often only granting approval when a woman's life is at risk. (5/16)

The Washington Post: ‘Internet Abortions’ May Be Option In Some Countries That Restrict The Procedure, Study Suggests

The rate of complications was similar to that of women using the abortion pill with the help of doctors in traditional, face-to-face office settings in countries were abortion is less restricted, the study found. Still, there were some problems. Ninety-three women were referred for further treatment by local doctors because of more severe symptoms, seven needed a blood transfusion, and 26 had to get antibiotics. Researcher Abigail Aiken of the University of Texas at Austin and her collaborators in several other countries concluded that “self sourced medical abortions using online telemedicine can be highly effective, and outcomes compare favorably” with clinical protocols. (Cha, 5/16)

Meanwhile, in the states —

The Associated Press: House Committee Takes Up Bill Protecting Abortion Rights

A state House committee is poised to begin consideration of a bill to ensure abortion remains legal in Delaware if the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade is ever overturned. The bill, which narrowly cleared the Senate last week and is up for discussion by House members Wednesday, revises Delaware’s current abortion law, which remains on the books despite being superseded by federal law. (5/17)

Tampa Bay Times: Abortion Bills Die In Florida's Capitol For The First Time In Eight Years

Lawmakers left Tallahassee last week without accomplishing an agenda item that has been at the forefront for years: They passed no legislation restricting abortions or targeting abortion clinics. It’s the first time in eight regular sessions of the Legislature — since 2010 — that abortion bills haven’t passed. (Auslen, 5/16)

