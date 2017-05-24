Teaching Hospitals Have Lower Death Rates For Older Patients Than Less Costly Community Hospitals

Researchers found that the 30-day mortality rate at major teaching facilities was 8.3 percent, compared with 9.5 percent at non-teaching ones. Today's other public health stories cover child fatalities from car crashes, near-death experiences, botulism in California, and the heart benefits of chocolate.

Stat: Pricey Teaching Hospitals Have Lowest Death Rates For Older Patients

At a time when insurers are steering patients away from expensive academic medical centers, a new study counters the idea that the quality of care is consistent across hospitals, concluding that major teaching hospitals have lower mortality rates for older patients than community hospitals. Using millions of Medicare records, researchers found that the 30-day mortality rate — the percentage of patients who died within 30 days of hospitalization and one common way to gauge quality — was 8.3 percent at major teaching hospitals, compared with 9.2 percent at minor teaching hospitals and 9.5 percent at non-teaching hospitals. The figures accounted for differences in patient populations and hospital characteristics. (Joseph, 5/23)

NPR: One Fifth Of Children In Fatal Car Crashes Were Improperly Restrained

A new study found that 20 percent of children who were in a fatal car crashes were not buckled in properly, or were not wearing a seat belt at all, and that child fatality rates in deadly car crashes vary widely by state. The results add evidence to the argument that state regulations and public information tactics can affect motor vehicle safety for kids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that, for example, seat belt use across all age groups is higher in states with more stringent seat belt enforcement laws. (Hersher, 5/23)

Cronkite News: 'Everybody Wants That Miracle': Survivors Of Near-Drownings Face Tough Road To Recovery

The state’s constant warm climate keeps pools open year-round, the most common environment for drownings involving toddlers; in fact, toddlers in the Grand Canyon state are far more likely to drown compared with rates of childhood drownings from around the nation — and authorities say they’re nearly all preventable. For those who survive, recovery could last a lifetime. (Souse, 5/23)

The Associated Press: California Botulism Outbreak Is Rare Case Of Deadly Disease

A deadly botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold in a California gas station is a rare case of the disease that can cause paralysis and death. The outbreak in the Sacramento area left one man dead and sent nine people to a hospital. Here are some things to know about botulism. (5/23)

The New York Times: Why Chocolate May Be Good For The Heart

Eating chocolate has been tied to a reduced risk of heart disease. Now scientists have uncovered one possible reason. Using data from a large Danish health study, researchers have found an association between chocolate consumption and a lowered risk for atrial fibrillation, the irregular heartbeat that can lead to stroke, heart failure and other serious problems. The study is in Heart. (Bakalar, 5/23)

