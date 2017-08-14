Texas Senate OKs Bill Restricting Insurance Coverage Of Abortion

Opponents say the measure, now headed for the governor's desk, is another attempt to stigmatize abortion.

Houston Chronicle: Abortion Insurance Coverage Bill Wins Initial Passage

Texas women are on the verge of having to buy additional insurance to cover abortions if they want it under a bill that will likely land on the governor's desk early next week, dealing a win to conservative Republicans. The Senate passed the bill on a 20-10 vote Saturday evening, leaving it one perfunctory vote away from heading to Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign the legislation. It is one of 20 items he considered must-pass measures in the special session that ends Wednesday. (Wallace and Zelinski, 8/12)

The Associated Press: Texas Senate OKs Restricting Insurance Coverage For Abortion

The Republican-controlled Texas Senate backed a plan Saturday night to restrict insurance coverage for abortions, over the objections of opponents who expressed concern it could force some women to make heart-wrenching choices because no exceptions will be made in cases of rape and incest. The 20-10 party-line vote for preliminary approval requires women to purchase extra insurance to cover abortions except amid medical emergencies. (Weissert and Crary, 8/13)

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Bill Requiring Stricter Abortion Reporting Sent To Abbott

Opponents of the bill argue that abortion is a safe procedure, with complication rates well below other procedures, making HB 13 another attempt to harass abortion providers and further stigmatize abortion. ...Under HB 13, doctors would have three business days to file an electronic report with the state if a complication arises during an abortion. (Lindell, 8/11)

Also in the news from Texas -

Texas Tribune: Texas House Votes To Extend Life Of Maternal Mortality Task Force

Legislation that would extend the life of a state task force studying Texas’ high maternal morbidity rates was tentatively approved by the Texas House late Sunday night. The task force, launched by the Legislature in 2013, found that between 2011 and 2012, 189 Texas mothers died less than a year after their pregnancies ended, mostly from heart disease, drug overdoses and high blood pressure. (Samuels, 8/13)

