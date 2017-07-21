Texas Sued Again Over Anti-Abortion Laws

Planned Parenthood and other groups are suing the state over its ban on a second-trimester procedure. Also in Texas, state lawmakers consider further abortion regulations. Elsewhere, women's reproductive health issues draw headlines in Ohio and Washington state.

The Associated Press: Texas Sued Again Over Abortion Year After Supreme Court Loss

Planned Parenthood and other groups sued Texas on Thursday over a new ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure, the state's first major anti-abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law that had prompted more than half of its abortion clinics to close. (Weber, 7/20)

Texas Tribune: Abortion Rights Groups Sue Texas Over Procedure Ban

The Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood announced on Thursday they're suing over a provision in Texas' Senate Bill 8 bill that outlaws dilation and evacuation abortions. In that procedure, a doctor uses surgical instruments to grasp and remove pieces of fetal tissue. (Evans, 7/20)

Austin American-Statesman: Senate Panel To Mull Abortion, Resuscitation Order Bills Friday

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Friday is slated to hear a suite of bills to regulate abortions as well as to improve patient protections when it comes to do-not-resuscitate orders. The 8 a.m. hearing will kick off a busy day for lawmakers who will hear some of the most controversial issues for the 30-day special legislative session, including a bill to ban transgender-friendly bathroom bills and diverting public school money to help students pay for private school tuition. (Chang and Silver, 7/20)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Right To Life Takes Stricter Stance On Abortions

Republicans in Ohio will have to get a little more conservative to land a coveted Ohio Right to Life endorsement in 2018. The organization drew a hard line Thursday by announcing that candidates must hold a “pro-life” position containing no exceptions to abortion stemming from rape or incest to receive their political backing. (Keiper, 7/20)

Seattle Times: Crisis Pregnancy Centers Must Post Disclaimers Stating ‘Not A Health Care Facility’ Under King County Rule

Facilities commonly referred to as “crisis pregnancy centers,” many of which are faith-based, will be required to post a sign telling patients they are not health-care facilities, under a new rule approved Thursday by the King County Board of Health. After emotional public testimony, mostly against the signs, nine of 10 board members voted for the rule saying their action was meant to bring transparency and accurate information to pregnant women. (Young, 7/20)

