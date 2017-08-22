Texas To Cut Funds To Anti-Abortion Group That Failed To Meet Service Goals

The group originally projected it would serve nearly 18,000 women, but it as fallen well short of that.

The Associated Press: Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group's Contract

An anti-abortion group awarded nearly $7 million to boost women's health and family planning after the state cut off Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers is falling short and will receive far less money as a result, Texas officials said Monday. The decision comes a year after Texas hired the Heidi Group to help strengthen small clinics that specialize in women's health like Planned Parenthood but don't offer abortions. In March, The Associated Press found the Heidi Group had little to show for its work and had not performed promised outreach. (Weber, 8/21)

In other news —

Kaiser Health News: Oregon, Texas Are Latest States To Put Down Markers On Abortion Coverage

Federal health insurance rules are a moving target, and it’s unclear whether Republicans will take another run at replacing the Affordable Care Act. In the meantime, some states are staking out strong positions on coverage of abortion, cementing their position regardless of how the federal landscape changes. (Andrews, 8/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription