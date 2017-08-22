KHN Morning Briefing

Texas To Cut Funds To Anti-Abortion Group That Failed To Meet Service Goals

The group originally projected it would serve nearly 18,000 women, but it as fallen well short of that.

The Associated Press: Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group's Contract
An anti-abortion group awarded nearly $7 million to boost women's health and family planning after the state cut off Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers is falling short and will receive far less money as a result, Texas officials said Monday. The decision comes a year after Texas hired the Heidi Group to help strengthen small clinics that specialize in women's health like Planned Parenthood but don't offer abortions. In March, The Associated Press found the Heidi Group had little to show for its work and had not performed promised outreach. (Weber, 8/21)

