Traces Of Legionnaires’ Disease Found In Water At New York Police Department

Officers can still work in the building, but the Health Department has advised them to avoid taking showers there.

The Washington Post: Officers At New York Precinct Told Not To Shower At Station After Fears Of Legionnaires’ Disease

Officials are investigating after a New York Police Department officer contracted Legionnaires' disease, a potentially life-threatening form of pneumonia. Preliminary test results indicate that traces of the bacteria causing Legionnaires' disease were found at the police station in East Harlem. Officials have started inspecting the facility's systems and testing the precinct's water supply. The officer, who was not named, is recovering at a hospital outside of the city, according to the New York City Department of Health. (Phillips, 6/11)

The New York Times: Bacteria Behind Legionnaires’ Disease Found At New York Police Station

Traces of the bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease have been found in the water at a Manhattan police station where an officer who recently fell ill works, the police and health officials said on Sunday. The police officer, whose name was not released, was recovering from Legionnaires’ disease at a hospital outside the city, while city Health Department workers looked for the source of the contamination discovered at the 23rd Precinct station house on East 102nd Street in East Harlem. (Southall, 6/11)

