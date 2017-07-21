Trump Administration Seeking New Federal Payment System For Mental Health Services

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it wants to design a payment or service delivery model to improve health care quality and access for Medicare, Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program beneficiaries who need behavioral health treatment.

Modern Healthcare: CMS Looks To Launch Behavioral Health Pay Model

The CMS is interested in launching a new pay model that will target behavioral health services and is seeking public comment on what the new effort should look like. On Thursday, the CMS announced that its Innovation Center would like to design a payment or service delivery model to improve healthcare quality and access for Medicare, Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program beneficiaries with behavioral health conditions. (Dickson, 7/20)

And in news on Medicare —

Forbes: UnitedHealth Group Predicts 50% Of Seniors Will Choose Medicare Advantage

UnitedHealth Group executives are confident it’s only a matter of time before more than half of the nation’s seniors are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan over traditional fee-for service Medicare. The insurer’s executives wouldn’t say when such growth would take place but health plans reporting earnings in the next two weeks are expected to report solid growth. (Japsen, 7/20)

