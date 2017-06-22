Trump Says Senate Bill Will Be ‘Very Good,’ But Needs ‘A Little Negotiation
"Obamacare is dead,' President Donald Trump said.
USA Today:
President Trump: Senate Health Care Bill Needs Some Negotiations
President Trump said he likes the Senate's new health care bill, but he suggested some changes may be necessary. The plan released Thursday needs "a little negotiation, but it's going to be very good," Trump told reporters during a meeting with leaders of the high tech industry. The president did not specify which parts might need negotiating. (Jackson, 6/22)
The Hill:
Trump Says Senate Health Bill Will Be 'Negotiated'
“ObamaCare is dead and we're putting a plan out today that is going to be negotiated,” Trump said during a White House technology event. (Fabian, 6/22)