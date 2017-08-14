Trump Signs Bill That Adds $2 Billion To Program Giving Veterans Private Medical Care

In addition to the funding for the Veterans Choice Program, the emergency spending legislation provides $1.8 billion for core VA health programs, including 28 new VA medical facilities.

The Associated Press: Trump Signs Bill To Fund Veterans Medical Care Program

President Donald Trump has signed an emergency spending bill that will pump more than $2 billion into a program that allows veterans to receive private medical care at government expense. ... The bill, which addresses a budget shortfall at the Department of Veteran Affairs that threatened medical care for thousands of veterans, provides $2.1 billion to continue funding the Veterans Choice Program, which allows veterans to seek private care. (Lemire, 8/12)

CQ Roll Call: More Private Health Care For Veterans Eyed Despite Troubles

In one of its last acts before leaving for the August recess, Congress injected $2.1 billion into a private medical care access program for veterans that was on life support. Meanwhile, federal watchdogs are raising red flags about how some parts of the current program are functioning — and the Department of Veterans Affairs' handling of Veterans Choice Program funds is prompting questions among lawmakers about how it will be revamped or widened. The Veterans Choice Program was created (PL 113-146) as a temporary relief valve to help reduce a spike in demand for medical care that left VA health centers struggling nationwide. While the new funds are designed to keep the program running for another six months, it’s clear that authorizers don’t want Choice to disappear. (Mejdrich, 8/14)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: VA Health Enrollment System In Disarray, Audit Finds

Poor oversight and mismanagement of the enrollment system resulted in delays to health care access for some veterans and likely denied access to others, according to a draft report that the VA’s Office of Inspector General wrote in May. The report highlights the depth of the problems in the VA’s enrollment process that is overseen by the Veterans Health Administration and its national Health Eligibility Center in Atlanta. (Schrade, 8/10)

