Trump’s Working Group On Drug Prices Catering To Pharma’s Wish List

Despite promising action to reel in an industry that he said was "getting away with murder," President Donald Trump and his administration's working group on high prescription drug costs is leaning toward policy recommendations backed by pharmaceutical companies.

Kaiser Health News: Exclusive: White House Task Force Echoes Pharma Proposals

President Donald Trump repeatedly talks tough about reining in the pharmaceutical industry, but his administration’s efforts to lower drug prices are shrouded in secrecy. Senior administrative officials met Friday to discuss an executive order on the cost of pharmaceuticals, a roundtable informed by Trump’s “Drug Pricing and Innovation Working Group.” Kaiser Health News examined documents that shed light on the workings of this working group. The documents reveal behind-the-scenes discussions influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. (Kopp, 6/16)

Politico: Trump's Drug Price 'Remedy' Expected To Be Industry Friendly

Candidate Donald Trump made rising drug costs a signature issue during his campaign and beefed up his criticisms after the election, saying in January that the drug industry was "getting away with murder." The comments unnerved drug executives, but six months later, the industry is no longer in a state of panic. (Karlin-Smith, 6/16)

Stat: The Drug Industry Is Coasting On Capitol Hill, Despite Pressure Over Prices

If Congress has its way, the ... president will soon sign into law a massive package that is at the top of the industry’s wish list: a reauthorization of drug makers’ funding agreements with the Food and Drug Administration. At least so far, the powerful pharmaceutical industry has managed to keep the package that is speeding toward Trump’s desk free of any controversial policy changes that could threaten the industry’s business model — as well as any partisan add-ons that could jeopardize its smooth, overwhelmingly bipartisan trip through the policymaking process. (Mershon, 6/19)

