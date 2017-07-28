KHN Morning Briefing

United Therapeutics Sets Aside $210M For Possible Justice Department Settlement

The drugmaker's contributions to patient-assistance charity groups are under federal investigation. In other biotech news, bioAffinity raises $4 million to bring its lung cancer test to market and prosecutors deliver closing arguments in the case against Martin Shkreli.

The Associated Press: Prosecutor: Martin Shkreli Repeatedly Lied To Investors
Wealthy investors say former biotech CEO Martin Shkreli told them he was managing tens of millions of dollars’ worth of investments, that they were making double-digit returns and they could withdraw their money at any time. Prosecutors in closing arguments Thursday at Shkreli’s securities fraud trial said it was all a brazen con. The defense countered that no one should feel sorry for the alleged victims because they were high-rollers who ended up doubling or tripling their money. (Hays, 7/27)

