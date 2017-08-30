UnitedHealth To Acquire Advisory Board’s Health Operation In Latest High-Profile Takeover

UnitedHealth’s health services arm, Optum, has grown rapidly over the years with an aggressive spate of acquisitions.

The Wall Street Journal: Advisory Board Co. To Be Split And Sold For $2.58 Billion, Including Debt

The Advisory Board Co. will be split up and sold in a deal valued at around $2.21 billion, with its health-care business going to UnitedHealth Group Inc. and its education unit to private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC. The consulting and software company had announced in February that its board was exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. That move came after activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. said it and related entities had bought about 8.3% of the company’s shares, saying at the time they were undervalued and it wanted to engage in a dialogue with the company’s board. (Wilde Mathews and Cooper, 8/29)