Urgent Talk On Opioid Epidemic Runs Into Reality Of Getting Things Done In Washington

It's been a month since President Donald Trump declared the crisis a national emergency. That hasn't even been made official yet. Meanwhile, Purdue Pharma says Ohio's lawsuit against the company should be tossed, dental schools are teaching students ways to combat the crisis, a look at the president's claim that a wall will stop the flood of drugs into the country and more.

The New York Times: A Month Has Passed Since Trump Declared An Opioid Emergency. What Next?

When President Trump announced in early August, following a presidential commission’s recommendations, that the opioid crisis was a “national emergency,” he called it “a serious problem the likes of which we have never had.” A month has now passed, and that urgent talk has yet to translate into urgent action. While the president’s aides say they are pursuing an expedited process, it remains to be seen how and by what mechanism Mr. Trump plans to direct government resources. (Haberman, 9/10)

Bloomberg: Ohio's Opioid Suit Should Be Thrown Out, Purdue Pharma Argues

The state of Ohio’s lawsuit against opioid maker Purdue Pharma should be thrown out because it runs afoul of federal drug regulations and doesn’t show the company’s Oxycontin painkiller marketing caused specific harm, according to a court filing. Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue filed its response late Friday in state court in Ohio to Attorney General Mike DeWine’s May suit, accusing the pharmaceutical firm and four other opioid makers of using misleading marketing to dupe doctors into over-prescribing opioids. (Feeley and Hopkins, 9/9)

NPR: Teaching Dental Students That Opioids Aren't The Best Way To Treat Pain

The opioid epidemic has been fueled by soaring numbers of prescriptions written for pain medication. And often, those prescriptions are written by dentists. "We're in the pain business," says Paul Moore, a dentist and pharmacologist at University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. "People come to see us when they're in pain. Or after we've treated them, they leave in pain." (Siegel and Cheung, 9/8)

The Washington Post: President Trump’s Claim That A Wall Will ‘Stop Much Of The Drugs From Pouring Into This Country’

One of President Trump’s signature campaign promises was building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration. He also insisted that somehow Mexico would reimburse the United States for the cost, but in the meantime he has pushed for start-up funding despite skepticism in Congress. Increasingly, the president has argued that the wall will not only block illegal immigrants but also will stem the flow of drugs coming into the United States from Mexico. Trump repeats this idea often. During rallies. At news conferences. On Twitter. (Lewis, 9/11)

Health News Florida: The Powerful Pull Of Opioids Leaves Many 'Missing' From U.S. Workforce

It is not clear to what extent the country's heroin and opioid painkiller epidemic is affecting declining participation, especially among prime-age men, those 25 to 54. But in many communities such as Muncie, it is clear that the proliferation of opioid abuse is having a big enough impact for employers and the community to take notice. (Noguchi, 9/8)

Sacramento Bee: California Opioid Use Shows Regional Differences

There were 1,925 opioid-linked overdose deaths in California last year, according to recently updated state data, and thousands of emergency room visits. ... In rural and semi-rural parts of the state, where the demographics resemble Appalachia more than Anaheim, prescription drug use and death rates vastly exceed the state average, state data show. (Miller, 9/8)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: How State And Local Officials Report, Classify Overdose Deaths Lead To Conflicting Tallies

The number of deaths due to drug overdose continue to climb in Ohio, but exactly how many people are dying, and how many of these deaths are due to the escalating opioid epidemic, can be a little unclear. Last week the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported that 4,050 residents died of a drug overdose in 2016, with 547 of these deaths in Cuyahoga County. (Zeltner, 9/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription