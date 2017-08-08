U.S. News Releases 2017 Rankings For Hospitals

In other news, a hospital system in Houston adds more facilities while a group of physicians who are hospitalists are seeking to expand beyond Maryland.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Cleveland Clinic Named No. 2 Hospital By U.S. News For The Second Consecutive Year

The Cleveland Clinic for the second consecutive year scored the second place spot on the U.S. News & World Report, buoyed in part by its top rankings in urology and cardiology. For the 23rd straight year, U.S. News ranked the Clinic the No. 1 hospital for cardiology and heart surgery. (Christ, 8/8)

Chicago Tribune: Northwestern Ranked Illinois' Top Hospital, According To U.S. News

Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital is on a winning streak, ranking No. 1 in the state for the sixth year in a row, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings released Tuesday, though it slipped a few spots nationally this year. U.S. News again ranked Rush University Medical Center second in the state. Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood ranked third. (Schencker, 8/7)

Denver Post: University Of Colorado Hospital Best In The State, 15th In Nation, According To New Rankings

The University of Colorado Hospital is the 15th-best hospital in the country, according to this year’s edition of the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings. The measure is an improvement from last year, when CU ranked 20th in the country, and it marks the highest a Colorado hospital has ever scored in the overall rankings. (Ingold, 8/7)

Orlando Sentinel: Orlando Hospitals Improve Rank In U.S. News Best Hospitals Report

U.S. News and World Report released its annual hospital-rankings report on Tuesday, bearing good news for Central Floridians who rely on local hospitals for routine care and surgeries. Florida Hospital Orlando and Orlando Regional Medical Center improved their statewide rankings, rising to and sharing the fourth place. (Miller, 8/8)

Boston Globe: Brigham And Women’s Falls Out Of Top 20 In US News Hospital Rankings

Like many institutions, Brigham and Women’s takes great pride in its top-20 status in the US News & World Report annual hospital rankings. ... But when the publisher releases its new honor roll on Tuesday, the Brigham won’t make the cut for the first time in 24 years. (Kowalczyk, 8/7)

For a full list of hospitals, see the U.S. News story: 2017-18 Best Hospitals Honor Roll and Overview (Comarow and Harder, 8/8)

And in other hospital news —

Houston Chronicle: HCA Healthcare Adds Four Hospitals To Expanding Network

HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division continues its growth on Houston's north side as it completes the purchase of three acute care hospitals and one long-term care hospital, officials with the regional network announced. The acquisition of the four facilities comes on the heels of the purchase of Tomball Regional Medical Center, with more potentially on the way, a company statement said. (Deam, 8/7)

The Baltimore Sun: Hospitalist Group Changes Name As It Seeks To Grow

MDICS, a private hospitalist group, has changed its name to Adfinitas Health as it seeks to expand to new hospitals. The group, Maryland Inpatient Care Specialists, currently serves five hospitals in Maryland, including Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, Civista Medical Center in La Plata, Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore City and Baltimore Washington Medical Center. The group also works in skilled nursing facilities around the state. (Cohn, 8/7)

Modern Healthcare: IU Health, Like Bigger Hospital Systems, Hurt By Declining Admissions

Indiana University Health suffered a 46% operating decline to $77.4 million in its second quarter following its divestiture of three hospitals, with the system reporting lower same-facility admissions. Revenue in the quarter fell 3% to $1.5 billion, from $1.56 billion in the year-earlier period, without the contributions from divested Goshen Health and LaPorte and Starke hospitals. Those were northern Indiana facilities that IU Health deemed non-core. (Barkholz, 8/7)

KCUR: First Black Hospital In Kansas City Is Now On Life Support

Vacant since 1972, the first black-owned hospital in Kansas City – where black doctors and nurses could practice medicine and receive advanced clinical training – sits decaying under 45 years of neglect. Once a triumph of community-wide cooperation, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital remains on the city's dangerous buildings list for an eighth year. Absent a plan for its rehabilitation, it could be demolished by 2019. (Tufts, 8/7)

