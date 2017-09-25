Viewpoints: Examining The Link Between Opioids And Medicaid; Putting The Squeeze On ACA Navigators

A selection of opinions on health care from around the country, including a range of thoughts on the Medicaid program and prescription drug costs.

The Wall Street Journal: Does Medicaid Spur Opioid Abuse?

Forty-one state attorneys general are investigating drug manufacturers and distributors for fanning the opioid epidemic; several have already sued. The allegation is that Big Pharma used deceptive marketing to hook millions of Americans on prescription painkillers, which served as gateway drugs to more potent opioids like heroin and fentanyl. (Allysia Finley, 9/24)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trump Administration Continues Its Attacks On The Affordable Care Act

As another iteration of Trumpcare rears its ugly, untenable head in Washington, like a zombie that just won’t go down, the administration has found another, more insidious way of attacking the Affordable Care Act. Just last week, the Department of Health and Human Services announced massive funding cuts to the Navigator program. (Emily Mills, 9/22)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Let's Make Sure We Put Patients Before Profits

Years ago, Congress constructed a well-intentioned program to help certain hospitals and select community and disease-specific health clinics control their prescription drug costs. ... Unfortunately, good ideas sometimes go awry, and that’s the case with this program, called 340B. It’s having a negative impact on cancer care provided locally in Cincinnati, across Ohio, and across the country. (Randolph Broun, 9/23)

San Jose Mercury News: 60% Of Medicaid Beneficiaries Are Working Americans

The U.S. Congress has put the health of millions at risk with its counterproductive attempts to gut Medicaid. The changes being proposed will move America’s health care system, and our entire economy, in a dangerous and harmful direction, phasing out Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans and threatening the viability of the Medicaid system through underfunded per capita allotments. (Christine Tomcala, 9/24)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Sinking Medicaid Expansion Is Not The Way To Lead In Ohio

Dozens of Republican incumbents in the Ohio House also may face May 8 primary races next year to retain their seats. Those facts help explain why Taylor and the House GOP caucus are suffering a relapse of Obamacare-phobia -- partly (or largely) out of fear of Republican primary opponents who may seize on Ohio's expansion of Medicaid, made possible under Obamacare, to pummel GOP incumbents.That's self-defeating and wrong. (9/23)

