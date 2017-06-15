KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Viewpoints: Hearing About Hearing Aid Costs; The FDA’s Fear And Loathing Of Off-Label Communications

A selection of opinions on health care from around the country.

RealClear Health: Why Is The FDA So Frightened Of Off-Label Communications?
Former HHS General Counsel and Deputy FDA Commissioner Bill Schultz recently expressed his belief that FDA policies developed 50 years ago remain sufficient to govern life in the 21st century. He’s wrong. Time marches on and regulatory practices must evolve to better serve the public health. Nowhere is this more urgent than in making sure physicians and patients have unencumbered access to accurate information about FDA-approved medicines. (Peter Pitts, 6/15)

JAMA: Physician Certification And Recertification: The Role Of Empirical Evidence
Physicians are faced with the challenge of lifelong learning in a field so vast and complex that no physician can ever hope to master all medical knowledge. Nonetheless, physicians have a duty and responsibility to patients to continuously hone their knowledge, skills, and judgment while appreciating their limits. Striking this balance requires that physicians remain current with the literature, engage with colleagues, identify and address gaps in knowledge, and maintain relevant professional certifications. (Adam B. Schwartz and J. Sanford Schwartz, 6/13)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: I Am Celebrating Life Thanks To Proton Therapy
At first glance, you would never suspect that I am a brain cancer survivor. I am young, energetic and, seemingly, the picture of health. I have competed in a total of 554 endurance sport events including marathons, Ironman events, 10Ks and 5Ks and everything in between over the last 23 years. As an endurance athlete, I spend many hours a week training, so it’s easy to see how a person might be surprised by my diagnosis. But looks can be deceiving. (Brad Eastman, 6/15)

JAMA: Gray Areas
When I was young, I had a painfully simple philosophy that could be summarized like this: there are good guys and there are bad guys. Bad guys get locked up and good guys roam free. It was straightforward and couched in the comforting illusion of a just, safe world. As a result, I believed that everyone who wound up in prison deserved to be there, and that every sentence was fair. I believed in “an eye for an eye” and enthusiastically supported capital punishment. Incidentally, I also believed that the US criminal justice system was too nice and was alarmed to learn that bad guys in prison got free food, shelter, and health care while so many good guys suffered. (Alia Moore, 6/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.