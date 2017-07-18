When It Comes To Path Forward, Intra-Party Discord Isn’t Limited To GOP

There's a strong push from the left-wing of the Democratic Party for a single-payer system, but others aren't convinced that's the way to go.

McClatchy: Obamacare Repeal: Democrats Divided On Single Payer Health Care

Democrats showed uncommon unity in fighting Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and it appeared to be working Monday as two more GOP senators said they can’t support the latest version. But Democrats’ discipline masks a deep and fundamental divide within the party that could complicate efforts to gain ground in the 2018 election and beyond. (Clark, 7/17)

Minnesota Public Radio: What You Need To Know About Single-Payer Health Plans

As Republican senators work to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, many are asking whether the U.S. should switch to a single-payer health care system. But what would that look like? (Miller, Shockman and Fornoff, 7/17)

The Hill: Sanders ‘Delighted’ By Failure Of GOP Health Plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he's "delighted" to see GOP senators fleeing from the chamber's latest version of an ObamaCare repeal-and-replace bill. "I am delighted to see that the disastrous Republican health care plan will not succeed," he wrote in a statement. (Master, 7/17)

Meanwhile, in New York —

The Wall Street Journal: Cuomo And De Blasio Team Up To Oppose GOP’s Health-Care Efforts

The Republican push to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Monday momentarily united two New York Democrats who are often at odds. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have long sparred with one another, most recently blaming the other for troubles at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and they rarely appear together. (Vilensky and Alfaro, 7/17)

Reuters: New York Attorney General Says Will Sue Over Obamacare Repeal

New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman intends to sue the federal government if Republican lawmakers pass proposed legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, his office said on Monday. Schneiderman's office said it has identified "multiple constitutional defects" with the Republican healthcare bills. (Levine, 7/17)

