While Home Health Monitoring Tech Develops Quickly, Doctors And Hospitals Are Slower To Adopt

Market research firms predict that home health devices will grow into a $100-billion industry over the next five years. In related IT news, St. Louis Public Radio spotlights another device aimed at helping stroke patients.

Marketplace: Are Doctors And Patients Ready For Home Health Monitoring?

This dream scenario explains the optimism behind market research firms’ predictions that home health devices will grow into a $100 billion industry in five years. Companies have noticed delivering results in less than 24 hours — results that right now can take weeks — could be a gold mine. (Gornstein, 6/1)

St. Louis Public Radio: Stroke Patients May Someday Use Mind-Controlled Device To Regain Use Of Paralyzed Limbs

A mind-controlled robotic glove under development by Washington University scientists could give hope to those whose hands have become paralyzed due to a stroke. In the journal Stroke, researchers reported some success with using the device, called the Ipsihand, to help stroke patients regain the ability to grasp objects. (Chen, 5/31)

