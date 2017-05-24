KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Who Should Be Punished When A Child Dies From An Accidental Gunshot? The Answer Varies State To State

A series by USA Today and The Associated Press offers a look at gun safety and children in different states.

USA Today/The Associated Press: States Rejecting Bills Intended To Keep Guns Away From Kids
In state after state, proposals that would create or toughen laws intended to keep kids from getting ahold of unsecured guns have stalled — caught up in a debate over whether they are effective prevention measures or just government overreach. Child access prevention laws allow prosecutors to bring charges against adults who fail to safely store their loaded guns, especially when they are obtained by minors and used to harm. (Foley and Penzenstadler, 5/24)

In related news —

KCUR: Kansas Committee Advances Bill To Keep Gun Ban At Some Health Facilities 
The Kansas Senate Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would allow public health care facilities to continue to ban concealed guns. A state law taking effect July 1 will allow people to carry concealed guns into any public building that is not secured by armed guards and metal detectors. The bill that advanced Tuesday would allow guns to be banned at state-run psychiatric hospitals, publicly owned medical facilities and the University of Kansas Health System. (Koranda, 5/23)

