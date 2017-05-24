Who Should Be Punished When A Child Dies From An Accidental Gunshot? The Answer Varies State To State

A series by USA Today and The Associated Press offers a look at gun safety and children in different states.

USA Today/The Associated Press: Gun Deaths: When Kids Find Guns, Should Parents Be Blamed?

Amy Pittman learned on her first day in jail to bottle up her grief. As soon as she arrived, guards took her shoelaces so she wouldn’t try to hang herself. Cry too much or scream too loud and she feared they would come back to take everything she had left — her clothes, a sheet, a plastic spork. (Penzenstadler, Foley and Fenn, 5/24)

USA Today/The Associated Press: States Rejecting Bills Intended To Keep Guns Away From Kids

In state after state, proposals that would create or toughen laws intended to keep kids from getting ahold of unsecured guns have stalled — caught up in a debate over whether they are effective prevention measures or just government overreach. Child access prevention laws allow prosecutors to bring charges against adults who fail to safely store their loaded guns, especially when they are obtained by minors and used to harm. (Foley and Penzenstadler, 5/24)

In related news —

KCUR: Kansas Committee Advances Bill To Keep Gun Ban At Some Health Facilities

The Kansas Senate Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would allow public health care facilities to continue to ban concealed guns. A state law taking effect July 1 will allow people to carry concealed guns into any public building that is not secured by armed guards and metal detectors. The bill that advanced Tuesday would allow guns to be banned at state-run psychiatric hospitals, publicly owned medical facilities and the University of Kansas Health System. (Koranda, 5/23)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Cuyahoga County Council Considers Banning Guns From Child Care Centers

Legislation prohibiting guns in any agency that has a contract with Cuyahoga County to provide preschool, daycare and after-school services to children will be introduced Tuesday in County Council. A state law, that went into effect on March 21, allows licensed Ohioans to carry concealed guns to more places. (Farkas, 5/23)

