Will Comprehensive Health, Lifestyle Choices Help Stave Off Dementia? Scientists Want To Find Out

A $20 million study will try to figure out if "life hacks" -- like more exercise -- can have an effect on protecting from dementia.

Los Angeles Times: U.S. Researchers Are Trying A Series Of Life Hacks To Try To Ward Off Dementia

Facing a predicted tidal wave of dementia sufferers, researchers across the United States are launching an ambitious clinical trial to test whether a package of low-tech life hacks can do something no pill or therapy currently can: prevent or delay cognitive impairment in Americans. (Healy, 7/19)

Kaiser Health News: These Preventive Measures Might Help Delay Dementia Or Cognitive Decline

In a landmark report, scientists have endorsed three strategies for preventing dementia and cognitive decline associated with normal aging — being physically active, engaging in cognitive training and controlling high blood pressure. This is the first time experts convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine have deemed scientific evidence strong enough to suggest that preventing dementia and age-related cognitive decline might be possible. (Graham, 7/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription