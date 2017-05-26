KHN Morning Briefing

Wis. Committee Approves Gov. Walker’s Plan To Test Some Medicaid Enrollees For Drugs

The plan, if it wins full legislative approval and is endorsed by federal officials, would be the first of its kind in the country.

The Associated Press: Walker's Medicaid Drug-Testing Wins Approval
Gov. Scott Walker's proposal making Wisconsin the first state to require drug tests to receive Medicaid health benefits has won approval from the Legislature's budget-writing committee. The Joint Finance Committee on Thursday voted to give itself oversight and final approval on Walker's plans to drug-test able-bodied, childless adult Medicaid applicants. There would also be a drug test requirement for food stamp recipients. Democratic opponents argue the drug testing would be unconstitutional. (5/25)

The proposal in Wisconsin is one of a number of conservative proposals to modify Medicaid being considered in states.

The Washington Post: At Trump’s Urging, States Try To Tilt Medicaid In Conservative Directions
Wisconsin is preparing to recast its Medicaid program in ways that no state has ever done, requiring low-income adults to undergo drug screening to qualify for health coverage and setting time limits on assistance unless they work or train for a job. The approach places BadgerCare, as the Wisconsin version of Medicaid is known, at the forefront of a movement by Republican governors and legislatures that is injecting a brand of moralism and individual responsibility into the nation’s largest source of public health insurance. (Goldstein and Eilperin, 5/25)

