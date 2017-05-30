Women Feel Impact Of Texas’ Roundabout Ways Of Chipping Away At Planned Parenthood Funds

By 2013, the state's maneuvers prompted 82 Texas clinics to close or stop offering family planning services. None of the clinics performed abortions. In related news, a sweeping anti-abortion bill passes the Texas legislature.

Los Angeles Times: Here’s What Happens When You Defund Planned Parenthood

It was Aubrey Reinhardt’s last year at Texas Tech University. So when things started getting serious with her boyfriend, she decided it was time to look into birth control. Reinhardt knew that abortion foes had been trying to strip Planned Parenthood of every penny it receives from government sources. But until that moment two years ago, Reinhardt recalled, she didn’t appreciate what that could mean for a person like her who just needed somewhere to go for affordable contraception — without feeling she was being judged. (Zavis, 5/30)