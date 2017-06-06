Zika Epidemic Declared Over In Puerto Rico, But We ‘Cannot Let Our Guard Down,’ Officials Warn

The island has been the part of the United States hardest hit by the mosquito-borne virus

The Washington Post: Puerto Rico Declares Zika Epidemic To Be Over

Puerto Rico’s Zika epidemic has ended, officials said Monday, noting substantially fewer new cases this spring. Only 10 cases have been reported in each four-week period since April, a dramatic decrease from the more than 8,000 cases reported in a four-week period at the peak of the epidemic last August, according to a health ministry statement. (Sun, 6/5)

Stat: Puerto Rico Declares Its Outbreak Of Zika Virus Is Over

The announcement seemed to be an attempt by the government of the financially troubled territory to draw a line under an outbreak that has hit the island — in terms of both disease counts and economic fallout — harder than any other part of the United States. (Branswell, 6/5)

Health News Florida: Planned Parenthood's Zika Awareness Effort Targets At-Risk Mothers In Collier

Hoping to get ahead of potential Zika outbreaks, Planned Parenthood of Collier County is launching a new education initiative aimed at prevention. While anyone is a target for a mosquito carrying the virus, the awareness program aims to help women protect their unborn children from the virus in underserved communities like Immokalee. (Smith, 6/4)

