Breaking: McCain: 'I Cannot In Good Conscience' Vote For Graham-Cassidy Bill

Facebook Live: What’s Happening With The Children’s Health Insurance Program?

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner and Bruce Lesley, a Capitol Hill veteran who heads First Focus, a bipartisan children’s health advocacy group, break down the current state of play on CHIP reauthorization and other congressional issues.

KHN’s coverage of children’s health care issues is supported in part by a grant from The Heising-Simons Foundation.

