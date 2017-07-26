Obamacare’s History Littered With Near-Death Experiences

Few laws have defied as many existential threats as the Affordable Care Act. In seven years, it has been to the brink of elimination nearly a dozen times, only to rally back from seemingly impossible odds. Efforts to kill it have come from Congress (including one in 2015 that made it all the way to President Barack Obama’s desk before being vetoed), the White House and the courts. So far, the law continues.
As the Senate continues its latest effort to remake the law, here is a timeline of the ACA’s “near-death” experiences, which occurred before the bill passed, during its implementation and after benefits began to flow.