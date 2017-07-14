Repeal & Replace Watch

On The Air With KHN: We Make Sense Of The Senate Health Bill’s Latest Twists

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner and KHN senior correspondent Mary Agnes Carey dig into the latest version of the Senate health care bill with colleagues on television and radio, lending their expert insight to what may happen to the Affordable Care Act.

PBS NewsHour with Julie Rovner (July 13):

C-SPAN’s Washington Journal with Mary Agnes Carey (July 14):

KQED’s Forum with Julie Rovner (July 14):

The Mitch Albom Show with Mary Agnes Carey (July 14):

