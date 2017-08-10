Podcast: ‘What The Health?’ No Vacation For Insurers

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Sarah Kliff of Vox.com and Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times discuss the state of the individual health insurance markets in the wake of the failure (for now) of Congress’ efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: The Nation’s “Medicare-for-All Isn’t the Solution for Universal Health Care,” by Joshua Holland.

Joanne Kenen: NPR’s “Your ZIP Code Might Be As Important To Your Health As Your Genetic Code,” by Kristian Foden-Vencil.

Sarah Kliff: The Washington Post’s “Trump administration won’t answer questions about Obamacare enrollment,” by Paige Winfield Cunningham.

Margot Sanger-Katz: Health Affairs’ “Americans Support Price Shopping For Health Care, But Few Actually Seek Out Price Information,” by Ateev Mehrotra and others; and “Offering A Price Transparency Tool Did Not Reduce Overall Spending Among California Public Employees and Retirees,” by Sunita Desai and others.

