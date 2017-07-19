Repeal & Replace Watch

Read CBO Score Of Repeal-Only Bill

By Kaiser Health News

On Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office released its estimates on an amendment to H.R. 1628 that would repeal the Affordable Care Act outright.

This is the CBO’s fourth review of repeal-and-replace-related legislative drafts. Below are past scores from the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act, released June 26, and the House-passed American Health Care Act, released May 24.

Categories: Insurance, Medicaid, Repeal And Replace Watch, The Health Law, Uninsured

Tags: