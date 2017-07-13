Breaking: GOP Unveils Latest Draft Of Health Care Bill

Senate Revises Health Care Legislation: Read The New Bill

By Kaiser Health News

Senate Republicans released Thursday a revised version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act, their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. The new bill, like earlier versions, would convert Medicaid from an open-ended entitlement to a system of fixed payments to states. Below you can read both versions. You can also compare side-by-side here.

Updated H.R.1628 Bill Text, Released July 13, 2017:

Bill Text Released June 22, 2017:

