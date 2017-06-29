Repeal & Replace Watch

Podcast: What The Health? Senate Bill Sparks Fireworks Before The Fourth

By Julie Rovner

From left, Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Joanne Kenen of Politico and Paige Winfield Cunningham of The Washington Post team up in KHN's recording studio for the inaugural episode of the “What the Health?” podcast. (Katherine Gilyard/KHN)

 

In the inaugural episode of “What the Health?” Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times and Paige Winfield Cunningham of The Washington Post discuss the state of the Senate’s effort to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. Listen here.

Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week that they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: The New England Journal of Medicine’s “Health Insurance Coverage and Health — What the Recent Evidence Tells Us

Joanne Kenen: The New Yorker’s “A Doctor’s View of Obamacare and Trumpcare from Rural Georgia

Margot Sanger-Katz: KHN’s “Hospitals Ramp Up Hyperbaric Therapy For Diabetics, Despite Concerns

Paige Winfield Cunningham: The Washington Post’s “If These Two Republicans Can’t Agree, The Senate Can’t Pass Its Health-Care Bill

Categories: Multimedia, Repeal And Replace Watch, The Health Law

Tags: ,