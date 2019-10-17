Halloween Health Care Haiku Competition

•••

No ghost or goblin

will strike fear in you like this.

Say, “Then the bill came.”

•••

KHN has been publishing your wonderful health care haiku for years. We’d like you to help us mark Halloween by sending us your best scary health care or health policy haiku. Submissions will be judged by our esteemed panel of experts. We’ll share our favorites on our social media channels, and our editor in chief, Elisabeth Rosenthal, will pick the winner. It will be announced Oct. 31.

Rules:



Submit your haiku to https://khn.org/contact-haiku/ with the link to the related KHN article.

(Optional) Include your Twitter or Instagram handle in the submission and let us know if it’s OK to give you a shout-out on social media.

Submit your haiku by Oct. 28.

Submit only once.

In order to win, the haiku must meet the following criteria: Follow the format of a haiku (a three-line poem with seventeen syllables, written in a 5/7/5 syllable count). Contain information that is related to health care and/or health policy and that follows the scary/ Halloween theme. The best ones will reference a KHN story in the haiku.



Prizes:

We’ll feature the scariest (and most creative) haiku in the KHN Morning Briefing on Oct. 31, and read it on our “What the Health” podcast. We will also give you a shout on our social media pages, with the hashtag #HealthCareScare.

Members of the KHN team will read some of their favorite haikus and post them on social media.

•••

What’s that at the door

Squeezing more blood from a stone?

Doctors’ surprise bill.

•••