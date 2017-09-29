‘1 In 8 Women Get Breast Cancer. Today, I’m The One,’ Veep Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the opportunity to also throw her support behind the idea of universal health care coverage. In more public health care news: a typhoid vaccine, malaria, the flu shot, sexual trauma in female soldiers, pain treatments and more.

Los Angeles Times: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Breast Cancer: 'Today, I'm The One'

Just when we thought she was invincible, Julia Louis-Dreyfus dropped a bombshell on Thursday. The "Veep" star has breast cancer. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," the actress shared in a post on Instagram and Twitter. The iconic "Seinfeld" alum spun the announcement into a political statement on healthcare, which has remained a hot-button national issue. (Saad, 9/28)

The New York Times: They Swallowed Live Typhoid Bacteria — On Purpose

“I was curious.” That’s how James M. Duggan, an Oxford University medical student, explains why he agreed to swallow a big dose of live typhoid bacteria. “This may sound odd,” he continued, “but as a medical student, it’s quite interesting to go through the process of being very ill. It does help to create empathy for your patients.” (McNeil, 9/28)

The Washington Post: Genetically Modified Approaches To Fighting Malaria Succeed In New Tests

In the annals of deadly diseases, few have plagued humankind as viciously as malaria. In ancient times, Hippocrates attributed malarial fevers to bad air. At one point, the Roman Empire directed those suffering from fever to wear amulets inscribed with “abracadabra” to ward off the disease. (Wan, 9/28)

Sacramento Bee: Study: Get A Flu Shot When You're In A Good Mood For The Most Effective Vaccination

The flu shot, of course, is not perfect, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting vaccinated reduces the chance of catching the flu by 40 to 60 percent. ... But now, researchers from the University of Nottingham have another tip that might make your next flu shot work even better — get the shot while you’re in a good mood. (Magness, 9/28)

Kaiser Health News: Years After Silently Combating Sexual Trauma, Female Veterans Seek Help

Sheila Procella joined the Air Force in 1974 to “see the Earth,” she said. She enlisted at the tail end of the Vietnam War, shortly after graduating from high school. Although she never left her home state of Texas during eight years of service, her office job proved to be its own battlefield. “Some of us actually went to war, some of us had war right here in the States, going to work every day knowing we are going to be harassed,” said Procella, now 62 and living in Plano, Texas. (Casey, 9/29)

NPR: Breakthrough Pain Treatment Or Snake Oil? You Decide.

Let's say you're a scientist, and you've invented what you think is a useful treatment for pain. But you have a problem. You don't have the money to go through the regulatory approval process. Should you try to sell it to consumers anyway, and run the risk of being accused of selling snake-oil? That's the dilemma Ted Price and his colleagues faced. Price is a researcher at the University of Texas, Dallas. His work focuses on solving a vexing question about pain: why does pain persist even after injuries heal? (Palca, 9/28)

The New York Times: Older Siblings A Risk Factor For Serious Flu Infections In Infants

Having older brothers and sisters puts infants at higher risk for being hospitalized with the flu. Researchers studied 1,115 hospital admissions of children under 2 born in Scotland from 2007 to 2015. (Bakalar, 9/28)

NPR: Many Teen Moms In Labor Can't Choose An Epidural In Some States

In Ohio, people under 18 who are in labor cannot consent to their own health care. They can receive emergency services, but nothing considered to be elective. For the many Ohio minors who become pregnant, it's a painful gap in coverage. It's also complicated by the fact that in Ohio, there is no legal process for emancipation: A minor's parents must be deceased, or the minor must be married or enlisted in the armed forces to be granted independent legal status. (Honig, 9/28)

NPR: A New Approach To Postpartum Depression: Mom Mentors

Becoming a mother is often portrayed as a magical and glorious life event. But many women don't feel joyful after giving birth. In fact, according to the American Psychological Association, almost 15 percent of moms suffer from a postpartum mood disorder like anxiety or depression, making maternal mental health concerns the most common complication of childbirth in the U.S. And even though these mental illnesses affect millions of women each year, new research shows 20 percent of mothers don't disclose their symptoms to healthcare providers. (Fraga, 9/29)

