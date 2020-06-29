1 Killed At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville After Man Shoots Into Crowd
The victim was a 27-year-old photographer. People in the crowd — who were at the park to protest police brutality — fired back at the gunman, who was wounded but survived.
The Washington Post:
1 Dead After Man Shoots Into Crowd At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville
Violence interrupted a peaceful protest at a park [in Louisville, Ky.] Saturday when a man allegedly opened fire into a crowd of protesters, killing a 27-year-old photographer. The suspected shooter is in police custody and has been identified as 23-year-old Steven Lopez, authorities said. In an arrest citation, police said video showed Lopez shooting into a large crowd of people who had gathered Saturday night to protest police brutality and the death of Breonna Taylor. Several bystanders shot in Lopez’s direction, according to an arrest warrant, wounding him in the leg. Lopez is in custody at a hospital, authorities said, and no others were wounded. (Wood, Klemko, Stubbs and Wallace, 6/28)
AP:
Suspect In Killing At Louisville Protest In Custody
Tyler Charles Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died after being shot at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, authorities said. The Courier Journal reported that Gerth was an avid photographer and a vocal supporter of the ongoing protests whose godfather is a columnist at the newspaper. (Lovan and Raby, 6/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
Shooting Kills One At Louisville Park Central To Breonna Taylor Protests
“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a Facebook post. “It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene.” (Mendell, 6/28)