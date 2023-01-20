1,300 Nursing Homes Had Covid Infection Rates Of 75% In 2020: Data

A study by the HHS' Office of the Inspector General found that over 1,300 U.S. nursing homes experienced extremely high covid infection rates in 2020. Meanwhile, other research shows that first-wave covid patients had a much higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease for at least 18 months.

The Hill: More Than 1,300 Nursing Homes Had COVID Infection Rates Of At Least 75 Percent In 2020: HHS

More than 1,300 nursing homes in the U.S., most of them for-profit facilities, experienced extremely high COVID-19 infection rates in 2020, according to a new report from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for the Department of Health and Human Services. For the OIG’s study, the agency took Medicare claims data to find nursing homes with beneficiaries who tested positive for COVID-19. The study looked at 15,086 nursing homes across the country. (Choi, 1/19)

CIDRAP: First-Wave COVID Patients Had Much Higher Risk Of Death For 18 Months

In the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, infected UK patients had a significantly elevated risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) for at least 18 months, suggests a study of nearly 160,000 people published today in Cardiovascular Research. (Van Beusekom, 1/19)

CIDRAP: Lack Of Vaccination, Severe Illness Tied To Higher Risk Of Long COVID

A US military study suggests that people who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 and those with moderate or severe infections are at significantly higher risk for persistent symptoms for 1 to 6 months. In the observational study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, a team led by researchers from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Maryland estimated the risk of long COVID and greater healthcare use among 1,832 infected adults enrolled at a military treatment facility. (Van Beusekom, 1/19)

NPR: How Are Rapid COVID Tests Holding Up As The Pandemic Enters Its Fourth Year

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, a negative result on a little plastic at-home test feels a bit less comforting than it once did. Still, you dutifully swab your nostrils before dinner parties, wait 15 minutes for the all-clear and then text the host "negative!" before leaving your KN95 mask at home. (Lupkin, 1/19)

CNN: Japan Considers Downgrading Covid-19 To Same Level As Seasonal Flu

Japan will consider downgrading Covid-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza this spring, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Friday. Kishida said he had instructed Health Ministry officials to discuss the move and his administration would also review rules on face masks and other pandemic measures. (Jozuka, Ogura, Bae and Magramo, 1/20)

NBC News: Flu, RSV And Covid May Have Peaked. But The Threat Isn't Over.

Emergency room visits related to three of the most disruptive viruses — the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and Covid — are falling nationwide. (Edwards, 1/19)

Minnesota Public Radio: MN Health Officials ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ We've Seen The Worst Of Flu

Minnesota health officials are not seeing signs of more flu cases at a time when we usually get sick. The preliminary data from the weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness Activity Report looking at Jan. 8-14 shows a decline in new hospitalizations for both influenza and the respiratory virus RSV. Outbreaks of respiratory disease in schools have also remained fairly flat for the past few weeks. (Wiley, 1/19)

