15 States Fight White House Plan To Lift Border Health Expulsion Order
The Republican-led states asked a federal judge to delay another court's order that would allow the Biden administration to move ahead with plans to end Title 42, a Trump-era rule that restricts asylum-seekers based on public health concerns.
NBC News:
15 GOP States Ask Court To Keep Trump-Era Immigration Rule Title 42
Fifteen Republican states on Monday night asked a federal judge to keep a Covid-era policy in place that allowed authorities to severely restrict asylum-seekers from crossing the border into the country after the judge issued a ruling last week that blocked the rule. The GOP states said that lifting the rule, which the Biden admin straight has sought to end, will increase the flow of migrants and “directly harm” them. (Ainsley and Concepcion, 11/22)
The New York Times:
15 States Go To Court To Maintain Title 42 Border Expulsions
A group of 24 Republican-led states won a nationwide injunction in May to maintain the expulsion policy after the Biden administration announced plans to rescind it, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that it was no longer needed to protect public health. (Jordan, 11/22)
Volunteers are sought for long covid research —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Stanford Seeks 200 Volunteers With Long COVID To Test Paxlovid, In Nation’s First Such Study
Stanford Medicine is seeking volunteers for the nation’s first clinical trial looking at whether the antiviral drug Paxlovid can fight one of COVID-19’s thorniest problems affecting millions of people: the long-term, debilitating suite of symptoms known as long COVID. There are currently no treatments, and many people turn to risky, unproven methods to try to cure themselves. (Asimov, 11/22)
In other pandemic news —
The Boston Globe:
Health Care Or Spyware? Lawsuit Attacks Mass. COVID-Tracking App
A nonprofit law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for allegedly working with Google to secretly install COVID-tracing software onto as many as a million smartphones. (Bray, 11/22)
KHN:
Trickle Of Covid Relief Funds Helps Fill Gaps In Rural Kids’ Mental Health Services
The Mary Hill Youth and Family Center’s building has long been at a crossroads overlooking this rural Appalachian city, but its purpose has evolved. For 65 years, residents of Nelsonville and the rolling hills of southeastern Ohio traveled to the hilltop hospital seeking care. Then, in 2014, the 15-bed hospital, which was often without patients, closed. (Saint Louis, 11/23)
KHN:
A Work-From-Home Culture Takes Root In California
Even as pandemic lockdowns fade into memory, covid-19 has transformed California’s workplace culture in ways researchers say will reverberate well beyond 2022. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, working from home for some portion of the week has become the new normal for a large segment of Californians. The data shows high-income employees with college degrees are more likely to have access to this hybrid work model, while lower-income employees stay the course with on-site responsibilities and daily commutes. (Reese, 11/23)