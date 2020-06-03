15 West Point Cadets Told To Return For Trump’s Commencement Speech Test Positive, Put In Isolation
The U.S. Military Academy said it tested all 1,000 cadets when they returned to campus and about 1.5% tested positive, a number "that was anticipated.''
The New York Times:
15 West Point Cadets Test Positive For Coronavirus
At least 15 of the graduating cadets who returned to West Point ahead of President Trump’s commencement speech in June tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a U.S. Army spokeswoman. None of those cadets had coronavirus symptoms, and the virus had not spread from them to any other cadets among the class of 1,106 since they returned to the U.S. Military Academy last week, the spokeswoman, Col. Sunset Belinsky, said on Tuesday. She said that the academy learned that the 15 had the coronavirus after all cadets were tested immediately upon arriving on campus. The cadets who tested positive were immediately isolated. (Gross, 6/2)
USA Today:
West Point Grads Test COVID-19 Positive Before Trump's Speech
The COVID-19 pandemic has scrambled graduation plans for the nation's elite military schools. The Naval Academy held a virtual ceremony, and the Air Force Academy sequestered its senior class on campus, holding graduation with cadets spaced at safe distance from one another. Critics have called Trump's decision to attend West Point graduation a political stunt that endangers the health of cadets and those with whom they have had contact on their return to campus. (Brook, 5/31)
CNN:
Several Cadets Brought Back For Graduation At West Point Test Positive For Covid-19
"The Army and West Point have done meticulous planning to ensure the health and safety of the returning cadets of the U.S. Military Academy's Class of 2020. There is mandatory screening for all and we've had a small number -- about 1 ½ percent -- test positive," the spokesperson said. "This was anticipated. None were symptomatic, and no cadet has contracted through person-to-person contact while under the Army's care. Those who test positive are isolated, and receive appropriate care and attention, while we continue an orderly reintegration of our cadets." (Starr and Duster, 6/1)
The Hill:
'Small Number' Of West Point Cadets Test Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Trump Commencement Address
