18M High-Risk Americans Were Underinsured At Onset Of Pandemic
Some of the groups that have been most susceptible to COVID-19 were also the ones with the highest rates of being underinsured or completely uninsured. "In a way lower-income people and racial minorities are in double jeopardy because of the way our healthcare system is financed," said lead study author Dr. Adam Gaffney.
Modern Healthcare:
Millions At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Outcomes Lack Coverage To Cover Costs
More than 18 million people who were most at risk of experiencing severe outcomes from COVID-19 at the start of the outbreak had the least access to healthcare because they were either uninsured or underinsured, according to a new study. Researchers found some of the most vulnerable populations—including African Americans, Native Americans, lower-income individuals, those residing in rural areas and in states that have not expanded Medicaid—were both more likely to be at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness and lack adequate healthcare coverage to get care if they did get sick, according the study, published Wednesday in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. (Johnson, 6/10)
CIDRAP:
Study: Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Imperils Millions Of Uninsured
Researchers at Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and City University of New York at Hunter College in New York City analyzed data from the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They found that 18.2 million people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart or kidney disease, diabetes, or body mass index of 40 kg/m2 or higher and those 65 years and older were uninsured or underinsured. That number represents 16.9% of the US at-risk population. Underinsurance was defined as having to skip at least one doctor visit within the last year because of the expense. (Van Beusekom, 6/10)
Modern Healthcare:
NYC Systems Report Millions Of Dollars In Losses Due To COVID-19
City hospitals are no longer seeing a steady stream of COVID-19 patients through their doors, but now they are left to clean up the financial mess from the pandemic. Most of the region's biggest health systems are reporting massive financial losses for the first three months of the year. (LaMantia, 6/10)
Modern Healthcare:
COVID-19 Reshapes Healthcare Utilization
Healthcare professional services utilization dropped by nearly 70% in April year over year, resulting in a 50% decline in revenue, according to Fair Health's new analysis of 31 billion commercial claims. COVID-19 hit the Northeast the hardest as utilization of professional services—defined as any service provided by a practitioner instead of being billed by a facility—fell 80% and revenue decreased 79%. (Kacik, 6/10)
Modern Healthcare:
New Tax Rule Could Boost HRAs, But Don't Expect A Big Impact
According to a proposed rule from the Internal Revenue Service, payments for direct primary care arrangements and healthcare sharing ministry memberships would become so-called "qualified medical expenses" under the tax code. They would also be tax-deductible under many circumstances, and employers would be able to reimburse their employees for those expenses through health reimbursement arrangements, or HRAs. (Brady, 6/10)