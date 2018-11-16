20.1 Million Fewer Americans Are Uninsured Post-Health Law, But Coverage Remains Uneven

Americans in states that expanded Medicaid coverage were more likely to have health care plans. For states that expanded coverage, the uninsured rate was 9.1 percent compared to 18.1 percent in the states that did not. Meanwhile, Democrats are planning a vote on a bill that would protect preexisting conditions.

Bloomberg: Twenty Million More Americans Have Health Insurance Versus 2010

Fewer Americans lack health insurance. In the first six months of 2018, 28.5 million Americans were uninsured -- 20.1 million fewer than 2010, the year the Affordable Care Act was signed into law by then-President Barack Obama, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among U.S. adults aged 18–64, about seven in 10 were covered by private health insurance plans in the first six months of 2018. Of this total, four percent or just under eight million people were covered by private health insurance plans obtained through the Health Insurance Marketplace or state-based exchanges. (Tanzi, 11/15)

CQ: Democrats Plan Vote To Defend Pre-Existing Condition Safeguards

House Democrats began this week to discuss the outlines of a bill to protect pre-existing conditions, hoping to set up a vote early next year when they officially control the House floor. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, said he was in a meeting Thursday morning to discuss what a measure would include. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., another member of the panel, said he also discussed the topic with Neal during a Wednesday night dinner. (McIntire, 11/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription