20-Week Abortion Ban Ruled Unconstitutional In North Carolina, But New Restrictions Emerge In Several GOP-Led States

In response to the North Carolina ruling in federal court on Monday, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Andrew Beck said, "Politicians shouldn’t be meddling with women’s health in a way that’s actually illegal.'' News on abortion comes out of Utah, Kansas, Texas and Georgia, as well.

The Associated Press: North Carolina's 20-Week Abortion Ban Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge has declared unconstitutional a North Carolina law banning women from having abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy except in an urgent medical emergency. The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge William Osteen in Greensboro gave state legislators 60 days before his ruling takes effect to allow them to amend abortion restrictions or appeal his ruling to a higher court. (3/26)

The Washington Post: North Carolina’s 20-Week Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional, A Federal Judge Rules

Under the ruling — which will take effect in 60 days, pending an appeal from the state or revised legislation — women will be able to seek abortions at any point before a doctor determines the fetus is “viable” and could be able to survive outside the womb. Those pushing for greater access to abortions cheered the decision, which comes amid a swell of new restrictions from GOP-led statehouses elsewhere. (Thebault and Wax-Thibodeaux, 3/26)

The Associated Press: Utah Bans Abortions After 18 Weeks, Teeing Up Legal Showdown

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a law banning most abortions after 18 weeks of gestation, setting the stage for a legal showdown. Though the Republican governor said the measure signed late Monday strikes a balance, opponents said it is unconstitutional and promised to sue. The law is expected to take effect in May. (3/26)

The Associated Press: Abortion Flap Could Cost Kansas Governor Her Commerce Chief

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly could be forced to replace Kansas' top business development official because of two small grants to a nonprofit group he previously managed from a fund tied to a late physician known nationally for doing late-term abortions. Acting state Commerce Secretary David Toland has no role in regulating abortion providers, but the state's most influential anti-abortion group has joined an effort by some Republican legislators to oust him. (3/26)

Dallas Morning News: Proposed Ban On Abortion If Fetal Heartbeat Is Detected Might Not Survive In Texas

On abortion this year, there’s near-unanimity in the Texas Capitol in a way that few might expect. Advocates for Republicans to continue a multi-year course of stiffening abortion restrictions are taking heart from a few measures blessed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. However, they lack optimism about the fate of House Bill 1500, by Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, which would bar abortions once a fetal hearbeat is detected — like a measure that became law in Mississippi last week. (Selby, 3/26)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Anti-Abortion Group Says ‘Heartbeat’ Bill Not Restrictive Enough

A leading anti-abortion group is urging the Georgia House to reject the “heartbeat bill” that cleared the Senate last week because it is not restrictive enough. Georgia Right To Life, an anti-abortion political group, said it disagrees with exceptions included in House Bill 481 that would allow abortions in some instances. (Prabhu, 3/26)

