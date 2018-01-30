20-Week Abortion Ban Struck Down By Senate In Largely Symbolic Vote Ahead Of Midterms

The legislation is the top agenda for many in the anti-abortion movement. The vote forced Democrats in swing states to go on record against it in a politically volatile year.

The New York Times: Senate Rejects Measure To Ban Abortion After 20 Weeks Of Pregnancy

The Senate rejected a bill on Monday to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a largely symbolic vote aimed at forcing vulnerable Democrats to take a stand that could hurt their prospects for re-election in states won by President Trump. By a vote of 51 to 46, the measure fell well short of the 60-vote threshold required for the Senate to break a Democratic filibuster. The outcome was not a surprise, and the vote fell mostly along party lines. (Stolberg, 1/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Senate Fails To Pass Bill Banning Abortions After 20 Weeks

The legislation has become a core plank of the antiabortion movement’s federal strategy, and its leaders pressure lawmakers to repeatedly cast votes on the issue to raise public awareness. The House passed an identical bill in October on a party-line vote and has passed similar legislation three times since 2013. President Trump secured the support of many social conservatives when he promised during his campaign to adopt the antiabortion movement’s top priorities, including the ban on abortions after 20 weeks. His administration has taken other significant steps to restrict access to the procedure, including allowing states to exclude abortion providers like Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid and Title X family-planning programs. (Hackman and Andrews, 1/29)

Politico: Senate Defeats Trump-Backed 20-Week Abortion Ban

Anti-abortion advocates have made a priority of passing the 20-week ban, which is based on the premise that a fetus can feel pain at that point. The bill passed the House, 237-189, in October. The bill's author, Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), said the United States is one of only seven countries, including North Korea and China, that allow abortion after 20 weeks. "We're never going to give up until we get America in a better place," he said on the Senate floor. (Haberkorn, 1/29)

The Hill: Dems Block 20-Week Abortion Ban

About 20 states already have similar bans. Republicans and anti-abortion activists argue the bill is necessary because advances in science and medicine make it possible for babies born prematurely to survive earlier than in previous years. (Hellmann, 1/29)

The CT Mirror: Blumenthal, Murphy Help Sink Abortion Bill

Connecticut’s Democratic senators on Monday helped block a bill in the Senate that would have outlawed abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The Senate’s vote on the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” was 51-46, but the GOP needed 60 votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster of the bill. (Radelat, 1/29)

Meanwhile, elsewhere on Capitol Hill —

The Hill: Dems Demand Answers From Trump Admin About Family Planning Program

Top Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are demanding the Trump administration explain why it's running months behind in a process to fund organizations that supply reproductive health services to low-income women. There are about 60 days before Title X family planning grants expire for some recipients, and in the past, they've typically been given 60 to 90 days to apply for more funding. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also needs time to review and approve applications. (Hellmann, 1/29)

